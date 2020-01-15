Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky raises $227K in second half of 2019
Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky raises $227K in second half of 2019

Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky raised about $227,500 over the last six months of 2019, campaign finance reports her campaign released Tuesday show.

Reports detailing fundraising activity during the last half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday. The liberal-leaning Karofsky’s campaign released figures Tuesday that show she raised $227,552 over that period, bringing her fundraising total for 2019 to $348,600. Her totals included a $15,000 loan she gave her campaign.

She spent $167,328 over the course of the year and had $181,274 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

Karofsky, a Dane County judge, and liberal-leaning Ed Fallone are trying to unseat conservative incumbent Justice Dan Kelly. All three will face off in the Feb. 18 primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 7 general election.

Officials with Fallone and Kelly’s campaigns didn’t immediately respond to emails Tuesday requesting their fundraising totals.

