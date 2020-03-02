Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly's campaign holds fundraiser at shooting range after Milwaukee rampage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Contributors had the opportunity to shoot and were recommended to visit the range before the fundraiser to fill out a background check.

A spokesman for Karofsky's campaign declined to comment, but Democrats blasted the event.

"Dan Kelly's decision to hold a gun-themed fundraiser just 24 hours after the shooting at Molson Coors is tasteless and disrespectful," said Courtney Beyer, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "Wisconsinites want a Supreme Court justice who takes seriously the epidemic of gun violence, not an extremist political activist like Dan Kelly who's been bought off by special interests to stand in the way of meaningful progress on gun safety reform."

The Kelly campaign didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Kelly is a proponent of gun rights and has received praise from Second Amendment advocates, having recently gotten the endorsement of the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. Kelly previously posted a photo on Twitter of him with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings in the U.S.