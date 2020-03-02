Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly's campaign holds fundraiser at shooting range after Milwaukee rampage

Just a day after a gunman shot and killed five co-workers and himself at Milwaukee's Molson Coors facility, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly's campaign hosted a fundraiser at a Brookfield shooting range.
The fundraiser at the Wisconsin Firearms Training Center following one of Wisconsin's worst mass shootings brings the second amendment debate into the forefront of the Supreme Court race and has already angered Democrats who support conservative-backed Kelly's opponent, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
Kelly and Karofsky face voters statewide in an April 7 election for a 10-year term on the court.
Kelly's fundraiser, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was promoted by the Waukesha County GOP and took place Feb. 27, a day after the Milwaukee shooting.
In a Facebook post about the event, the Waukesha County GOP wrote, "every dollar counts as liberal money has begun pouring into the state to back soft on crime Madison Judge Jill Karofsky. Can you help save our courts?!"
The fundraiser invited potential hosts of the event to donate by different amounts distinguished by caliber: the "10mm" level of $1,000; the "0.25 ACP" level of $2,500" or the "50 Cal M2HB" level of $5,000."
You have free articles remaining.
Contributors had the opportunity to shoot and were recommended to visit the range before the fundraiser to fill out a background check.
A spokesman for Karofsky's campaign declined to comment, but Democrats blasted the event.
"Dan Kelly's decision to hold a gun-themed fundraiser just 24 hours after the shooting at Molson Coors is tasteless and disrespectful," said Courtney Beyer, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "Wisconsinites want a Supreme Court justice who takes seriously the epidemic of gun violence, not an extremist political activist like Dan Kelly who's been bought off by special interests to stand in the way of meaningful progress on gun safety reform."
The Kelly campaign didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Kelly is a proponent of gun rights and has received praise from Second Amendment advocates, having recently gotten the endorsement of the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. Kelly previously posted a photo on Twitter of him with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings in the U.S.
Karofsky has been criticized by conservatives for her record on guns. Karofsky has said action by lawmakers is needed to keep people safe from mass shootings. Still, she has said that she believes people have a right to own guns.