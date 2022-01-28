Supreme Court: Ballot drop boxes allowed through Feb. 15 primary

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the Feb. 15 spring primary, while also agreeing to take up the case to ultimately determine the legality of the boxes for future Wisconsin elections.

The ruling came hours after the state's elections commission failed to take action on Republicans' demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes due in part to the pending case. Also on Friday, Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of election bills that would prohibit the use of private funds to administer elections, limit those who could vote using "indefinitely confined" status and bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope.

The court case stems from a request by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed earlier this week asking the state's high court to take up the matter after the District 4 Court of Appeals stayed a ruling earlier this month by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the appeals court's ruling to stay Borhen's decision until after the upcoming primary as to avoid confusion among voters who have already requested ballots.

Nearly 8,400 absentee ballots had already been sent out by local clerks and at least 1,845 ballots had already been delivered or were currently out for delivery as of Monday morning, according to court records.

"The voting process is even further along now than it was last week when the circuit court made its decision," said conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, who joined with the court's three liberal justices in concurrence of the stay. "As a general rule, this court should not muddy the waters during an ongoing election."

Conservative Justices Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler dissented in the ruling.

"Astonishingly, Justice Hagedorn says it doesn't matter whether the circuit court properly denied a stay of its order or not; apparently, once again, it's simply too close to the election to undo the court of appeals' mistake," Bradley wrote. "In Wisconsin, there is always an impending election. Under the logic of his concurrence, WEC may declare the rules as it wishes, the court of appeals may disregard the law when it wishes, and the majority will do nothing in response."

All seven justices agreed to take on the case.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. The boxes were widely used that year as an alternative for voters worried that the rising number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery could result in their ballots not making it back before Election Day.

Elections commission

The Wisconsin Elections Commission met Friday to take up a GOP-led committee's demand that the agency quickly create rules for what sort of missing information clerks may fill out on absentee ballot envelopes as well as rules governing the use of ballot drop boxes. The commission's three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees did not reach a consensus on the matter, resulting in no official action. In addition to the Legislature's demand for emergency rules, the commission voted unanimously last month to begin the lengthy administrative rules process over the same matter.

Ultimately, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have the final say on the legality of drop boxes in the state.

The ongoing battle over the use of the freestanding, mailbox-like drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes that year.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, prompting allegations by Republicans that their use is illegal, while proponents of the boxes say the lack of specific reference in statutes does not explicitly ban drop boxes and local election officials should have discretion over using them.

"I think the best way to handle this thing until this stuff is resolved, and it should be resolved pretty quickly, is to withdraw our guidance," said Republican commissioner Robert Spindell. "We had no right to put it in there in the first place."

A Republican motion to withdraw the commission's previous guidance allowing for the use of drop boxes failed 3-3 along party lines, with Democratic commissioners noting that, if the matter is upheld in the courts, the agency might not be able to secure the four votes needed to reinstate the guidance.

"I don’t think it’s going to be easy to put Humpty Dumpty back together on that one," commission chair Ann Jacobs said.

A Democratic motion to begin the emergency rulemaking process in line with the commission's 2020 guidance also failed to pass on a split vote.

The bipartisan commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes. Once submitted as rules, the Legislature's rules committee can vote to eliminate the policies.

The commission also voted Friday to withdraw guidance issued in 2016 allowing election officials to correct errors on absentee ballot certificates, typically the envelopes that contain the ballots. The commission voted unanimously to begin drafting an emergency rule, as demanded by the rules committee, but will decide on Monday if the new rule will follow previous guidance.

Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature's rules committee, criticized the commission Friday for failing to adhere to the committee's demands. Nass, R-Whitewater, urged the Legislature to pursue litigation against the commission if emergency rules are not in place by Feb. 9, the deadline set by the committee.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature last year limited where the boxes could be located and set limitations on who was allowed to return an individual’s ballot, but the proposal was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who criticized the legislation as an attempt to suppress voting.

At least 34 states used or planned to use ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election and about 16% of voters nationwide in the 2016 general election made use of the boxes, according to the Elections Commission. Only four states prohibited the use of the boxes when the commission issued its guidance for their use in Wisconsin in 2020.

Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said at least 528 drop boxes were set up in 430 communities throughout the state in the November 2020 election. In Madison, 13 of the city's 14 drop boxes are located at city fire stations, with one additional box near Elver Park.

Election bills

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who chairs the Senate elections committee, and six other Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly announced a package of election-related bills Friday based on reports from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and WILL, the conservative law firm suing over the drop boxes, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved.

Bernier said in a statement the bills "will fix the problems that have led to unprecedented questions about the last presidential election."

“Anyone who opposes these bills falls into two camps; there is no other characterization: Either they wish to impugn the integrity of our highly respected nonpartisan audit bureau, or they wish to undermine faith in democracy by lying to the public about election administration for their own personal gain," Bernier said. "I will not stand for either.”

One of the proposed bills would prohibit the use of private grants to help administer elections. Republicans have criticized private election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that they say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Another bill would modify the state's definition of an "indefinitely confined" voter to only apply to those who "cannot travel independently without significant burden because of frailty, physical illness, or a disability that will last longer than one year.” Individuals who apply for indefinitely confined status must provide either a photo ID or the last four digits of their social security number, along with a witness signature. Anyone who was approved for indefinitely confined status between March 12 and Nov. 6 of 2020 would need to submit a new application.

Yet another bill would prohibit election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope

The package also would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to an infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

Additional bills would put in statute data sharing agreements between the Wisconsin Elections Commission and departments of transportation, health services and corrections related to changes of address, deaths or felonies. Other bills would put in place more stringent requirements for post-election audits and complaints.

