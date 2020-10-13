Supreme Court asked to extend Wisconsin absentee voting

Democrats and their allies asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow for absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin that are received up to six days after the election to be counted — a move being fought by Republicans who have opposed other attempts across the country to expand voting.

Democrats argue that the flood of absentee ballots and other challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic make it necessary to extend the period in which ballots can be counted. Wisconsin is one of the nation's hot spots for COVID-19, with hospitals treating a record high number of patients with the disease.

Republicans oppose the extension, saying voters have plenty of opportunities to cast their ballot by the close of polls on Election Day and that the rules should not be changed so close to the election.

A federal judge in September sided with Democrats and said ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, could be counted if they're received by Nov. 9. The judge also ruled that poll workers could include people from outside the county, a change Democrats wanted in order to make it easier to fill vacancies.

Democrats are not seeking to reinstate one part of the lower court's ruling that would have extended the deadline for online and mail-in voter registration from Wednesday until Oct. 21.