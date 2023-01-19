Supervisors: Dane County Sheriff's comments on jail referendum vote 'divisive and dishonest'

A group of Dane County supervisors gave a harsh rebuke of Sheriff Kalvin Barrett for his criticism of their handling of the jail project ahead of the County Board's Thursday night vote on whether to put approval of $13.5 million in borrowing to the public in an April referendum.

The supervisors said they wanted to correct the record on how the impasse over funding the jail expansion got to its current point, calling Barrett's Tuesday appearance with three former county sheriff's in support of the referendum "divisive and dishonest" and full of inaccuracies.

Declining to name names, Barrett said Tuesday that certain board members were purposefully delaying the jail, lacked empathy and "comprehension of the research and evidence."

The board has repeatedly approved hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the eventual jail consolidation and expansion project over the years, and when faced with inflationary construction costs, passed a scaled-back, five-story addition in November only to have it vetoed by County Executive Joe Parisi, members of the board's Black Caucus and other supervisors said at a press conference Thursday morning.

Parisi said he vetoed the smaller jail addition because it didn't guarantee closure of one of the county's facilities inside the 1950s-era City-County Building that has long been considered inhumane. The county executive didn't include money for the unfunded project in his proposed budget.

If completed, the project would close the maximum-security City-County Building jail and the Ferris Center for work-release inmates on Madison’s South Side and consolidate all of the county's jail facilities at the Public Safety Building Downtown and a new tower to be built adjacent to it.

"To say that we did not come up with a plan is inaccurate," said Sup. Dana Pellebon, who represents the 33rd District and is a member of the board's Black caucus. "We did not come up with a plan that he agreed with."

Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, said he was appalled by Barrett's remarks.

"Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three white men (the former sheriffs), and in the finest tradition of Willie Lynch, attacked the integrity, the competence and the fundamental intellect of his colleagues on the Dane County Board," Gray said, alluding to a story, likely invented, of a white slave owner in the 1700s who purportedly said the best way to control Black slaves was by pitting them against each other.

Both Gray and Barrett are Black.

The sheriff did not immediately return a request for comment.

Multiple board committees have recommended that the board reject a referendum on the jail. Among their concerns, some supervisors have stressed that the $13.5 million is just an estimate based on inflation since the last jail cost estimate last June.

The county's construction manager will have up-to-date cost estimate in the coming weeks. The board has currently greenlighted $166 million in borrowing for a six-story jail.

A referendum must be approved Thursday in order to get on the ballot in April's election.

Even with the referendum's sour reception on county committees, it's not a forgone conclusion that it will fail Thursday night, Gray said.

"Regardless of how it comes out, we will continue to advocate for a right-sized jail plan," he said, stressing that the City-County Building jail must be closed.

"The question is whether or not over-building a jail is the right answer to that dilemma," Gray said.

Even as the local debate around the jail drags on, changes to state law beyond the control of county officials threaten to further complicate it.

Faced with Republican-led efforts to change Wisconsin's bail system, Board Chair Patrick Miles recently told colleagues in a memo that "threats outside our direct control" may impact the future jail population.

A recent report by criminal justice think-tank the JFA Institute determined that a Republican bill introduced in the last Legislative session to require judges to set cash bail for defendants with previous felony or violent misdemeanor convictions could increase the county jail's daily population by between 300 and 700 inmates.

Republican lawmakers are currently pushing for an April ballot referendum that would require courts when setting bail to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety if released.

Miles noted that the report's findings were based on a different legislative effort, but called them "illustrative of the potential impact on the jail population."