Supervisor Analiese Eicher to chair the Dane County Board

Following shifts in Dane County Board leadership, Supervisor Analiese Eicher will serve as board chair until her term ends in April.
Former chair Sharon Corrigan resigned from her leadership position Jan. 24 to serve as the interim director of the Alliant Energy Center. In her absence, first vice chair Paul Nelson assumed the chair position, only to resign Monday.
Nelson, who represents District 9 in Middleton and is not running for re-election, said in a statement he believes the chair should be someone who has a stake in the board’s future.
“My primary reason for declining to serve as chair is a belief that the succeeding chair be someone with an eye on the board’s future, someone who will continue to serve as a board member after the April elections,” Nelson said. “As I am in the last weeks of my third and final term on the County Board, I do not fit this criterion.”
The 2020 spring primary is on Feb. 18, with the spring election on April 7.
As second vice chair, Eicher becomes chair per the board's order of succession, which is outlined in county ordinances.
Eicher, who represents District 3 in Sun Prairie, is running for re-election unopposed. She is finishing her second term on the board and first served in 2010-12, representing District 5 in downtown Madison.
“I think we all may be reeling a bit from the pace of leadership changes in the past several days,” Eicher said in a statement. “That said, I look forward to guiding the work of the board over the remaining weeks of this term, and setting a course for the next term, which will include many new members.”
Nelson will continue to serve on the board until the end of his term. He said in the statement he would resume his role as vice chair, which he gave up when he assumed the chair position, if the board votes him back into the position.
The Board of Supervisors will be voting on a new first and second vie chair at its Feb. 6 meeting.
