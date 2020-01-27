Supervisor Analiese Eicher to chair the Dane County Board

Following shifts in Dane County Board leadership, Supervisor Analiese Eicher will serve as board chair until her term ends in April.

Former chair Sharon Corrigan resigned from her leadership position Jan. 24 to serve as the interim director of the Alliant Energy Center. In her absence, first vice chair Paul Nelson assumed the chair position, only to resign Monday.

Nelson, who represents District 9 in Middleton and is not running for re-election, said in a statement he believes the chair should be someone who has a stake in the board’s future.

“My primary reason for declining to serve as chair is a belief that the succeeding chair be someone with an eye on the board’s future, someone who will continue to serve as a board member after the April elections,” Nelson said. “As I am in the last weeks of my third and final term on the County Board, I do not fit this criterion.”

The 2020 spring primary is on Feb. 18, with the spring election on April 7.

As second vice chair, Eicher becomes chair per the board's order of succession, which is outlined in county ordinances.