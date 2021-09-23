Superintendent Jill Underly calls for more school spending in State of Education address

Evers, a former state superintendent, agreed with Underly's call for more school funding in a video response Thursday.

"Every kid, every day — no matter what ZIP code they live in or their family’s economic status — deserves to have the support, the resources, and the service they need to thrive," Evers said.

Underly also pushed back against referring to the disparity in academic achievement between minority and disadvantaged youths and their white peers as an achievement gap. Such inequities have been amplified by the ongoing pandemic, particularly among children of color, English-language learners, students with disabilities and children experiencing poverty.

"What we have are 'opportunity gaps,'" Underly said. "Some children in our state have more opportunities and they will achieve more as a result. Meanwhile, the children with the greatest needs carry the heaviest burdens, and they need the most support."

Pandemic

Underly acknowledged how frustrating the last 18 months have been for parents and asked for patience with school districts and boards as they continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic.