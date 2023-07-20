A developer wants to convert a three-story hotel on Madison’s Far East Side that’s been plagued by police calls into studio apartments to help address the city’s low-cost housing crisis and enhance the neighborhood.

Wiseman Capital Group of Madison is seeking city approvals to convert the “underperforming” Super 8 Wyndham Madison East hotel, 4765 Hayes Road near East Towne Mall, into 131 studio apartments. The development also would include a community entertainment area, coworking space, upgraded pool, fitness center and laundry, as well as outdoor features such as a dog run and grilling stations.

The project is needed because construction of new housing isn’t keeping up with demand, developer Cody Wiseman said.

“Simply put, Madison needs more housing, especially affordable,” he said.

Converting the hotel into housing makes efficient use of an existing structure, reducing the need for new construction and additional costs, Wiseman said. And the site is located in a desirable residential area and near commercial centers, entertainment venues, transportation and employment opportunities.

The conversion would be a faster process compared to new construction, meaning housing can be brought to market more quickly amid high demand, he said.

“This is truly naturally occurring affordable housing,” he said. “It’s not relying on public funding. We found a creative way to use the property. We’re trying to make it very, very nice. We want to be proud of this project.”

The 44,706-square-foot hotel was built on a 2.7-acre site in 1988 and assessed at $2.8 million for 2023. Wiseman said an estimated project cost and projected rents are not available yet.

The hotel is operational but has seen a significant increase in police calls since 2019, noted Wiseman’s application to convert the “underperforming hotel” to an apartment community.

Since 2018, the hotel has generated 819 police calls, Madison police data show. The property had 89 police calls in 2018, 74 in 2019, 164 in 2020, 260 in 2021, 171 in 2022 and 61 so far this year.

“It is fair to say that we have quite a few calls for service at the hotel,” North Police District Capt. Kelly Donahue said. “Additionally, activity there generates a fair number of concerns and complaints from people who live and work in the area.

“It was a bit of everything, including disturbances, drug activity, weapons offenses, human trafficking and domestics,” she said. “Some of the increased calls for service were from proactive work being done by officers, as a reaction to the problems that we had been having.”

Said Wiseman, “We believe that this site and neighborhood will see significant improvement by converting this hotel into a multifamily dwelling that will be locally owned and operated.”

The interior renovations would include fresh paint, hard-surface flooring, windows, doors and energy-efficient lighting. The kitchenettes would be equipped with ovens, microwaves and refrigerators. Bathrooms would get new showers, hardware and low-flow fixtures.

Also, four hotel rooms would be repurposed into dedicated spaces for bike parking, a dog wash station and other community amenities.

The exterior would get new siding, windows and doors.

“Our aim is to increase energy efficiency, provide sound insulation and create an aesthetically pleasing facade that harmonizes with the surroundings,” the application to the city says.

The units would appeal to young professionals, students, singles, empty-nesters and retirees, and professionals who do a lot of traveling, Wiseman said.

Ald. Sabrina Madison, 17th District, already has hosted a neighborhood meeting about the proposal, but declined comment until she has an opportunity to review the formal submission with city Planning Division staff.

The Wiseman Group’s proposal would be the fourth to convert a hotel to housing in recent years.

, at the corner of Monroe and Regent streets, was turned into 50 housing units by Steve Brown Apartments of Madison in 2022.

Repvblik of Okemos, Michigan, won approval late last year to convert the two-story,

, 3841 E. Washington Ave., into 190 lower-cost studio and one-bedroom apartments with amenities for residents.

Vivo Development Group of El Segundo, California, won city approval late last year to convert a

at 517 Grand Canyon Drive to 153 apartments, a restaurant and amenities for residents.

Wiseman’s proposal would require a conditional use permit from the Plan Commission. If approvals are secured, Wiseman would like to begin renovations in the fall and complete the project in the spring of 2024.

Photos: UW-Madison's Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center