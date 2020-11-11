 Skip to main content
Sup. Richard Kilmer resigns from Dane County Board
Sup. Richard Kilmer resigns from Dane County Board

DANE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Sup. Richard Kilmer, 4th District, resigned from the Dane County Board Wednesday. The newest vacancy leaves two seats on the board open. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES

Richard Kilmer, who represented the Dane County Board's fourth district on Madison's South Side, resigned Wednesday. 

His resignation leaves two Madison-area vacancies on the County Board after longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. Rusk had represented Madison's North Side. 

The county is seeking applicants for the two positions, which the County Board expects to fill at its meeting Dec. 17. Candidates would be temporarily appointed by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and confirmed by the board. Both seats will then be subject to a special election for a full-term appointment in April. 

Kilmer, who had served on the board since 2016, had previously announced his intent to step down, but made his resignation official Wednesday.

Kilmer could not immediately be reached for comment, but the board said one of his proudest accomplishments was a 2021 budget amendment that put $1.35 million toward the grocery store and low-cost housing development at 1402 S. Park St., which once held the now-demolished Truman Olson Army Reserve Center. 

“This is such an important project for Madison's South Side, and I am so proud to have helped bring this about as one of my last projects as a Dane County Board Supervisor District 4,” Kilmer said in a statement. 

Kilmer had also served on the Health and Human Needs Committee, Area Agency on Aging Board, Equal Opportunities Commission, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center Board. 

Candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy and appointment papers with at least 25 signatures from residents in the district to the Dane County Clerk's Office in the City-County Building by Nov. 25. Nominations papers can be downloaded from the clerk's website

Eicher will hold two public hearings Nov. 30 to hear from the candidates on their qualifications and from residents on who they support. 

