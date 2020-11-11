Sup. Richard Kilmer resigns from Dane County Board

“This is such an important project for Madison's South Side, and I am so proud to have helped bring this about as one of my last projects as a Dane County Board Supervisor District 4,” Kilmer said in a statement.
Kilmer had also served on the Health and Human Needs Committee, Area Agency on Aging Board, Equal Opportunities Commission, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center Board.
Candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy and appointment papers with at least 25 signatures from residents in the district to the Dane County Clerk's Office in the City-County Building by Nov. 25. Nominations papers can be
downloaded from the clerk's website.
Eicher will hold two public hearings Nov. 30 to hear from the candidates on their qualifications and from residents on who they support.
Art of the everyday: See the world through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
A bur oak tree decorated with over 9,000 illuminated pumpkins adds a bright seasonal presence to the outside of the Fitchburg Serenity House in Fitchburg, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The annual effort takes a team of volunteers weeks to complete and transforms the tree, one of Dane County's Heritage Oaks, into a popular attraction for travelers along the McKee Road. Since the 1980's the Fitchburg Serenity House has provided resources for members of the community and their families contending with various addictions and depression. Organizers say they hope the tree brings levity and joy to the community as well as those working through challenging times. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Demonstrators block the intersection of North Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue with a car caravan Wednesday night. Groups, including Allies for Black Lives-Madison and Freedom Inc., gathered in the city throughout the day following Tuesday's election, calling for municipalities across the country to "count every vote" and work towards demands of the Black Lives Matter movement.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Linnea Hjelm of Madison, Wis. joins participants in a Defend the Vote Rally outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Participants in a Defend the Vote Rally assemble outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
State Street patrons enjoy a sunny Wednesday afternoon. Sun remains in the forecast through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Independent journalist Dan Williams takes a photo of an interactive election-themed mural along West Gorham Street in Madison. Election Day is Tuesday, and turnout for this year's presidential election could exceed Wisconsin's record set in 2012, when 3,071,434 voters cast ballots.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Keysha Monique Mabra positions a ladder as she continues painting a mural Friday at 1444 E. Washington Ave. The artist said she hopes her "Wish for a Change" project, which began in mid-September, will inspire the dreams and aspirations of children and their families and encourage them to persevere during times of adversity. The effort was jointly funded through private donations and sponsorships through Dane Arts and Park Bank.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A pedestrian walks past Vilas Hall on the UW-Madison campus on a cool, windy Thursday. Sunny skies are on tap for the weekend, with highs bouncing from the low 40s Friday up to the mid-50s Saturday and down to the upper 30s Sunday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Noah Furseth, an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159, prepares an element for the upcoming 32nd annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights display at Olin Park in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The drive-through event will open in mid-November and run from dawn-to-dusk each day through the end of the year.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Electricians with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159, including Tom Corcoran and Mike Stassi, string wires for a lighted element for the upcoming 32nd annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights display at Olin Park in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The drive-through event will open in mid-November and run from dawn-to-dusk each day through the end of the year.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Signs representing every major party candidate who ran as a U.S. presidential candidate and lost are displayed in the yard of a residence along Wauwona Road in Madison. "Monument to the Unelected" features 58 placards crafted in a contemporary design style by interdisciplinary artist Nina Katchadourian. The work, which began with the 2008 election, is also being concurrently displayed at six art centers and museums in various parts of the country.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Pedestrians wait to cross University Avenue on the UW-Madison campus as rain ruled Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with morning showers likely, before a partly sunny Saturday, followed by a chance of rain and snow Sunday and Monday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Nita Lewis, of Middleton, spends time Wednesday at Hawthorne Park with her grandchildren
— Oscar Prahl, 7, left, and his brother, Marcus, 4. Showers are likely Thursday with patchy fog early in the day and possible thunderstorms in late afternoon and into the night.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Mandy Mott of Madison shares a ride with her Catahoula Leopard dog, a 6-year-old rescue named Bella, during an outing Monday along Fish Hatchery Road. The unique breed is the state dog of Louisiana. A slightly warmer day is expected in the area Tuesday with a high near 46, mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers increasing to a 60% chance by Tuesday night.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wheeling through the UW Arboretum, a bicyclist enjoys Monday's cool but dry and calm conditions during an outing along Arboretum Drive.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Samara Tabankin, a freshman at UW-Madison, takes advantage of what could be one of the last mild days in southern Wisconsin to study outside Thursday in Alumni Park near the Memorial Union. Studying al fresco could get tougher in coming days: The forecast calls for cool, cloudy weather with slight chances of rain through the weekend and a chance of snow showers Sunday night into Monday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Enjoying a recent stretch of steady, brisk winds, several Madison kiteboard enthusiasts make the most of the conditions while skimming the waters of Lake Monona near Olbrich Park Tuesday. Heading out for a series of runs is Karl Dettmann.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Enjoying a recent stretch of steady, brisk winds, several Madison, Wis. kiteboard enthusiasts make the most of the conditions while skimming the waters of Lake Monona near Olbrich Park Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Getting some air during the outing is Joe Wirtz of Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
After morning rain showers moved through the area Monday, Joaquin Perez, 12, enjoyed the sunshine while in-line skating at Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Skatepark in Madison’s McPike Park on the Near East Side.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Kristy Cowan, of Madison, enjoys Friday's sunshine and warm breezes amid the changing colors of trees in the UW-Madison Arboretum. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s before possible showers and thunderstorms move in Monday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Local artist Dan Slick displays figures he painted at a table with information on how to register to vote, as he paints the scene at the corner of Buick and Park Streets, which includes a gas station and apartment complex, in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Local artist Dan Slick displays figures he painted at a table with information on how to register to vote, as he paints the scene at the corner of Buick and Park Streets, which includes a gas station and apartment complex, in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lucia Lienhardt, 8, bicycles past the changing colors of a maple tree during an outing with family members through the UW Arboretum in Madison on Wednesday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Callum VanDerPol, 4, attempts to get a kite into the air as his mom, Erica Liabo-VanDerPol, and sister, Afton VanDerPol, 1, run alongside holding the string during a visit Wednesday to the Olbrich Park playground with friends in Madison. Sunny skies and highs around 70 are here to stay through the weekend with winds picking up speed Friday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Artist William King's "Act" sculpture at Olbrich Park dwarfs young visitor Leo Hain as he plays beneath the 1979 metal installation during a Tuesday afternoon outing in the area.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A woman runs along Lake Mendota south of UW-Madison's Memorial Union as warmer weather moved into the Madison area Monday. After a chilly weekend, highs were in the lower 60s, and even warmer temperatures are on tap for the rest of the week.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Treading the shallows of Lake Wingra, a great blue heron snags a fish Thursday from the waters of the lake.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Playing through one of Thursday's intermittent rain showers, friends Austin Wilson, Jake Genskow, Elliot Patterson and Hayden Schoenberg compete in a game of Spikeball at Vilas Park. After a possibly frosty start with temperatures slightly above freezing, Friday should warm up to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Stephanie Rytilahti and her children
— Cecil, 7, Sorrel, 4, and Orion, 2 — and dogs Pineapple, Boots and Gigi enjoy an autumn outing Wednesday as they make their way along Ohio Street on Madison's East Side. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday could be followed by areas of frost Friday morning with lows in the mid-30s before the sun returns with a high around 50.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
