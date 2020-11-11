Sup. Richard Kilmer resigns from Dane County Board

“This is such an important project for Madison's South Side, and I am so proud to have helped bring this about as one of my last projects as a Dane County Board Supervisor District 4,” Kilmer said in a statement.

Kilmer had also served on the Health and Human Needs Committee, Area Agency on Aging Board, Equal Opportunities Commission, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center Board.

Candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy and appointment papers with at least 25 signatures from residents in the district to the Dane County Clerk's Office in the City-County Building by Nov. 25. Nominations papers can be downloaded from the clerk's website.

Eicher will hold two public hearings Nov. 30 to hear from the candidates on their qualifications and from residents on who they support.

