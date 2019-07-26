If you go

What: Sunflower Days

When: Friday through Aug. 4

Where: Pope Farm Conservancy Park, 7440 W. Old Sauk Road, town of Middleton. There is no car parking available at the site. Shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes from Wisconsin Brewing Co., Bob Sutter's Capital Ice Arena and Blackhawk Church (except on Sundays).

Cost: $4 (children 12 and younger free)

Tickets: Available at shuttle stops and from sunflowerdays.fun