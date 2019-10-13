Call it the younger, tamer sister of the party bus. Or maybe a little government-backed social lubricant.
City of Sun Prairie officials are looking to tap business donations and possibly federal grant money to buy and equip a trailer stocked with tables and chairs, ice chests, traffic barricades, games and more — in short, “everything that a neighborhood would need to host an event.”
The $7,000 expenditure in Mayor Paul Esser’s 2020 budget proposal comes as the city of 33,000 sees some of the fastest population growth of any place in Wisconsin, but also as the already small number of city residents interested in closing off their street for a day, dragging out their grills and coolers, and getting to know their neighbors has shrunk.
The city’s assistant to the city manager, Sandy Xiong, is largely responsible for the trailer proposal and said it came out of a strategic planning effort by the mayor and City Council that identified housing and neighborhoods as one of the city’s priorities.
Ideally, by providing a kind of block-party-on-wheels, the trailer would help remove some of the barriers to social gatherings.
“If we can make it easier and more accessible, that is what we would want to do,” Xiong said.
Esser called the effort a “good way to engage neighborhoods” and counter any fraying of the social fabric associated with population growth.
“As we grow, people don’t stay in touch with the people around them,” he said.
There may be some evidence of that assertion in the number of people who have taken out street closure permits for block parties over the last five years.
The city clerk’s office reports there were eight such permits in 2015, five in 2016, four in 2017 and only two in 2018. This year there have been four. Permits cost $35 the first year of an event and $25 every year after.
But why is it a local government’s job to facilitate neighborliness?
Esser acknowledged that a block party trailer might not be your thing if you’re for less government, but he contended, “communities are stronger when people are engaged.”
If the trailer is approved, Sun Prairie would join Dane County’s largest city, Madison, in the party-trailer business.
Madison in 2017 used $15,156 in federal law enforcement grant money to purchase and equip what it calls a “neighborhood resource trailer.”
Overseen by the Police Department, the 14-foot trailer is stocked with a grill, table and chairs, a microphone and speaker, generator and other items helpful to neighborhood events. It’s free for resident groups to reserve for nonprofit events, and the police will drop it off and pick it up. Police also take it to functions as part of their community engagement efforts.
West Police District lieutenant of operations Reggie Patterson said that during the trailer’s first full year of availability, the demand has been “pretty high.”
“I’ve had several people asking for the same day,” he said.