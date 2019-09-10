After adding language to emphasize restorative justice, leaders in Sun Prairie last week put their city on a list with at least three others in Wisconsin that seek to deter bullying by threatening bullies' parents with tickets.
The ordinance passed by a vote of 5 to 4, with Mayor Paul Esser breaking a tie, on Sept. 3. It allows the police to issue warning letters to parents of children who engage in conduct that is prohibited by existing disorderly conduct, harassment or unlawful use of a telephone or computer communication statutes and "is likely to create an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment, and which serves no legitimate purpose."
Further instances of bullying could result in a ticket of between $5 and $500 to a bully's parents, but the fine could be stayed if the parent, bully or both participate in a restorative justice process, according to the ordinance.
Youth who bully can already be ticked under existing statute, according to City Council president Bill Connors.
Monona, Shawano and Plover have bullying ordinances similar to Sun Prairie's, and a handful of others have considered them. Monona has issued warnings under its ordinance, but never a ticket, according to police chief Walter Ostrenga.