Sun Prairie communications and diversity strategist tapped to serve as Madison deputy mayor

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday she has tapped the city of Sun Prairie's communications and diversity strategist to join her staff as deputy mayor.

Reuben Sanon is set to start in the mayor's office on Monday after two deputy mayors left Rhodes-Conway's administration in June. The new deputy mayor's annual salary will be about $104,415.

In his Sun Prairie role, Sanon worked closely with local leaders in the city to engage and empower underserved communities. He also previously worked as a program director at the Morgridge Center for Public Service. His work there included connecting UW-Madison students to various organizations to tackle current issues with direct service and learning and managing partnerships with over 90 community organizations across Dane County.

"Reuben will be a great addition to Team City," Rhodes-Conway said. "I really like his enthusiasm, background, experiences and love of Madison. I know he will strengthen our resident outreach and engagement efforts to the benefit of the whole city."

Sanon attended Madison West High School and graduated from UW-Madison in 2015. He has lived in New York, Pennsylvania and West Africa, and he speaks French and Portuguese.

