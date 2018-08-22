Sun Prairie officials voted Tuesday in favor of financially supporting the Dane County Boys and Girls Club’s proposal for a new family center with a combination of grant and loan funds.
In a committee of the whole meeting, City Council members voted to authorize $50,000 from the city’s revolving loan fund and loan $150,000 to the club that would be due in five years without interest.
“I would like to serve all the kids that need to be served,” council President Bill Connors said. “For a one time investment, we can make a very, very large dent in that need.”
The City Council ultimately needs to approve authorizing the funds. If the council decides to disburse funds in 2018, it would need to approve a budget amendment. Otherwise, the funds could be included in the 2019 budget.
The committee also directed staff to write a memorandum of understanding outlining the agreement between Sun Prairie and the Boys and Girls Club, including specific services the city would like the club to provide. These services could include recreational programming, city recruitment and employment, event space and communication.
The Boys and Girls Club is planning to open a family center, including a licensed daycare, at 232 Windsor St., formerly the site of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. The club has offered $1.2 million to purchase the property and requested the additional one-time funding from the city for costs to replace major mechanical items such as the furnace and air conditioning.
Boys and Girls Club interim president and CEO Rod Mitchell said the center aims to be “a piece to the puzzle” in serving community youth.
“What we’re trying to do is get there physically, be here to serve these kids better,” Mitchell said. “More kids need services than we can provide in that building, but as a collective — Boys and Girls Clubs, as a school district, the YMCA, community schools — we can reach those kids.”
Ald. Emily Lindsey pushed the committee to offer the full $200,000 to the club as a forgivable loan, saying that “it shouldn’t be this hard to get resources for our kids.”
“I really worry about the message we are sending to the community, especially our youth of color, that we don’t value them, and that’s what keeps me up at night,” Lindsey said. “I just wish we weren’t making people who support this feel like they’re fighting for scraps.”
The motion passed on a 5-2 vote with Alds. Al Guyant and Mike Jacobs voting against. Guyant said the Boys and Girls Club should offer services in existing facilities in the community, arguing that more youth could be served.
“The current proposal would serve 200, 300 kids, and I bet they would do it really well,” Guyant said. “We have about 2,000 kids demographically described at risk.”
Guyant suggested creating a youth engagement task force to continue the conversation of how to serve all Sun Prairie youth.