Two Sun Prairie City Council members say parents’ concerns have spurred them to propose what officials say would be the fourth anti-bullying ordinance in Wisconsin.
“We’re hearing a lot of concerns from a number of parents on discipline and behavior issues in the Sun Prairie schools,” council President Bill Connors said.
Ald. Maureen Crombie said one parent in particular came to her about her son being bullied and “she wasn’t getting a lot of help from the school district.”
“We can’t expect the schools to do everything,” she said. “Their job is already tough.”
Connors and Crombie said they’re modeling the ordinance on the one adopted in Monona in 2013 that not only targets bullies, but holds parents responsible for bullying by their children — and like in Monona, enforcement wouldn’t be heavy-handed.
The idea is not to issue a bunch of tickets, but to “make sure that parents are involved in solving the bullying issue,” Connors said.
No one has been ticketed under the Monona ordinance, but six families have received written warnings, according to Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
A draft of Sun Prairie’s proposed ordinance defines bullying as “a form of harassment” and “an intentional course of conduct which is reasonably likely to intimidate, emotionally abuse, slander, threaten or intimidate another person and which serves no legitimate purpose.” Fines would be no more than $500 for a first offense and no more than $1,000 for a second.
On Thursday, the city’s Youth and Families Commission voted to create a subcommittee to get input from residents and hash out the details of the ordinance, possibly by including provisions on restorative justice. Crombie said the hope is to get feedback on the measure from law enforcement, social services workers, parents and others and bring it back to the commission, then send it to the City Council, with approval sometime in the summer.
Currently, Plover and Shawano have anti-bullying ordinances, and Racine and Janesville have considered them. Schools are required under state law to have policies against bullying, and the state Department of Public Instruction provides a model policy.
Crombie and Connors both described the proposed Sun Prairie ordinance as another “tool” to cut down on bullying.
“There’s a lot of stress in a child’s life these days,” Crombie said, and sometimes being bullied can cause a child to consider suicide or violence.
Still, in a Dec. 20 memo, Mark Leonard, Sun Prairie city attorney, said the bullying conduct targeted in the ordinance is “effectively regulated by existing laws,” including ones against harassment and disorderly conduct, and that the ordinance “goes too far” in trying to regulate acts that result in “emotional distress.” He also said it was “not appropriate” for a parent to receive a citation for the actions of the parent’s child.
William Cole, Monona city attorney, in a 2013 opinion issued before that city’s ordinance was approved, also raised questions about whether an anti-bullying ordinance would conflict with free speech rights.
Ostrenga didn’t know whether Monona’s ordinance has actually cut down on bullying, but “it gives options to kids” who are being bullied and his department tries to make students aware of it.
“What’s effective is when the media pick up on it and then it gets publicized,” he said, and families start talking about the issue.
Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt said his department supports an anti-bullying ordinance, which “would provide another option in certain situations where less formal efforts have proven ineffective.”