The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is looking to purchase property in Sun Prairie to open a new family center that would include a licensed daycare and is asking the city of Sun Prairie for $200,000 in financial support.
The Boys and Girls Club has offered $1.2 million to purchase property currently owned by Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 232 Windsor St. but has requested the additional one-time funding from the city for costs to replace major mechanical items such as the furnace and air conditioning.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the Sun Prairie City Council's committee of the whole did not reach a consensus and postponed action on a formal recommendation on whether the city would authorize the funding.
Council President Bill Connors supports the request. He said a family center could make a dent in the large needs of the community and create a use for an empty building.
“The Boys and Girls Club would help make a substantial amount of difference to young people in this community who need additional attention and support,” Connors said. “We have a building that is empty on a principal street that is going to be difficult to find somebody to make use of it.”
But several community members spoke against the club’s proposal, expressing worry about what will happen after the center closes each day and how its presence might affect their property values.
"I’m concerned with after hours, what happens at five o’clock when it starts getting dark at 4:30 p.m., until nine o’clock at night," Sun Prairie resident Jim Faltersack said. "How are these people getting to and from there?"
Faltersack said the city should focus its resources on existing businesses.
While agreeing with the need for the expertise and leadership of the Boys and Girls Club, Ald. Al Guyant opposed the request for funding and the proposal for the club to operate in the vacant church. He said he would rather support services localized in specific areas of Sun Prairie.
"We want the Boys and Girls Club to be in Sun Prairie," Guyant said. "They want to buy a building for a million dollars and serve 200 kids. I want them to use that million dollars and serve kids in existing buildings and schools and serve 1,000 kids."
Boys and Girls Club officials argue there is a demand for service in Sun Prairie, citing a fast growing population and a 26 percent rate of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.
The location would serve as a daycare center for 80 children from birth to 4-years-old and offer an after-school program for about 90 elementary and middle school students, full-day summer activities for children between 5- and 13-years old and a standalone teen center. In addition, the space could be rented to churches on weekends.
Club officials also said that the location would create a city employee pipeline through the club’s career training programs, add 25 jobs to the community and serve roughly 200 underserved or unserved youth.
"Prairie is the fastest growing city in Wisconsin and that includes kids and families who could use our services," interim president and CEO Rod Mitchell said. "We already partner with Sun Prairie agencies and having a location there to go deeper in those partnerships and services to kids and families just makes sense."
Sun Prairie resident Constance Walton spoke in favor of the project, expressing the need for activities for youth in the community who lack guidance and constructive activities.
“What needs to happen, in my opinion, that I think would help is if these kids from all walks of life have somewhere to go,” Walton said.
Mayor Paul Esser backs the project because it would support youth in the community and would create a use for the currently vacant building, preventing an “eyesore.” He also underscored that the center is projected to make a profit with expected revenue coming in from the state for the licensed day care.
“I think it’s good for the community,” Esser said.
Esser also suggested loaning the Boys and Girls Club the funding, which could be paid back over time. This would alleviate the burden on taxpayers while still supporting the family center, he said.
Mitchell said the club's board would have to make a decision on whether it would accept a loan but that it could be amenable toward a forgiveable loan.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the city has the ability to provide $200,000 up front to the club but that it is a decision for elected officials to make on whether it is an appropriate use of funds.
If the city does approve the funding request, it would likely enter into a memo of understanding that could outline specific services the city would like the club to provide such as recreational programming, city recruitment and employment, event space and communication, Oppenheimer said.
Sun Prairie officials will continue discussing the Dane County Boys and Girls Club’s request Tuesday at a committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located 300 E. Main St. The City Council would eventually vote on any recommendation from the committee of the whole.