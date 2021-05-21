Sun Prairie becomes latest Wisconsin city to ban 'conversion therapy'

Last year, a board that oversee therapists within the state Department of Safety and Professional Services developed an administrative rule that includes a provision prohibiting conversion therapy. In response, Republicans in January introduced a bill to block the rule and later placed the bill into committee, effectively blocking the rule from going into effect because the bill won’t reach Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, where he would be able to veto it.

At the time, a spokesperson for Whitewater Republican Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, said Republicans' objection to the rule was not about conversion therapy, but that the rule went beyond the scope of state law.

Democrats in late April and early May introduced bills to ban conversion therapy statewide but their prospects in the Republican-controlled Legislature are uncertain.

Jake King, Sun Prairie's communications and diversity strategist, said he's not aware of any conversion therapy practitioners in the city.