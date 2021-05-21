Sun Prairie becomes latest Wisconsin city to ban 'conversion therapy'

Sun Prairie became the latest Wisconsin municipality to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors, although it's not clear there are any practitioners in the city using the psychologically debunked methods for changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
There are also efforts among Republicans in the Republican-controlled state Legislature to preserve the practice, and on the Democratic side to ban it, although it's not clear how often it occurs statewide, either.
Sun Prairie, a city of 35,000 people northeast of Madison, joins at least 11 other Wisconsin municipalities to pass such a ban: Milwaukee, Madison, West Allis, Shorewood, Cudahy, Glendale, Racine, Sheboygan, Appleton, Eau Claire and Superior. Wausau has also passed a resolution supporting a statewide ban.
"No reliable evidence exists that sexual orientation can be changed, and medical institutions warn that conversion therapy practices are ineffective and potentially harmful," the city said in a news release Thursday announcing the ordinance, which passed the City Council unanimously on Tuesday.
The American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association and other similar professional groups have come out against the practice.
The Sun Prairie ordinance requires anyone who gets a complaint about a licensed therapist or physician practicing conversion therapy to report it to the board or agency that licenses the practitioner. Conversion therapy is also known as reparative or reorientation therapy, healing sexuality or sexual recovery.
Last year, a board that oversee therapists within the state Department of Safety and Professional Services developed an administrative rule that includes a provision prohibiting conversion therapy. In response, Republicans in January introduced a bill to block the rule and later placed the bill into committee, effectively blocking the rule from going into effect because the bill won’t reach Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, where he would be able to veto it.
At the time, a spokesperson for Whitewater Republican Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, said Republicans' objection to the rule was not about conversion therapy, but that the rule went beyond the scope of state law.
Democrats in late April and early May introduced bills to ban conversion therapy statewide but their prospects in the Republican-controlled Legislature are uncertain.
Jake King, Sun Prairie's communications and diversity strategist, said he's not aware of any conversion therapy practitioners in the city.
But "if this is going on, this is the city's stance," he said of the ordinance. He said the city especially wants the LGBTQ community and its youth to understand the city's position.
Sun Prairie says it received guidance on the ordinance from Austin Kieler, founder of People Against Conversion Therapy. He's also worked in state Democratic politics and on state superintendent of schools-elect Jill Underly's campaign.