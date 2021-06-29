Suit filed to stop snowmobile trail at Blue Mound State Park

“Building a snowmobile trail to the detriment of other more productive and popular long-term uses such as snowshoeing, hiking and winter mountain biking is short-sighted, a waste of valuable natural resources, and is arbitrary and capricious,” the suit says.

The group also alleges the new trail could create safety hazards for other park users and that the DNR based its decision to create the trail on a sample of snowmobilers that was too small to be conclusive.

The suit asks a judge to order that the state undertake the kind of rigorous environmental review of the trail that the Friends group claims is lacking, although the group’s attorney, Brian Potts, said the group is opposed to a trail in the park under any circumstances.

A spokesperson for the DNR said the agency was reviewing the suit and doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

In 2017, two Dane County Circuit Court judges sided with plaintiffs who sought in two separate cases to overturn the DNR’s decision in 2016 to add a snowmobile trail at the park.

One said the DNR violated its own rules in approving the trail while another said the Natural Resources Board violated the state open meetings act when it approved the trail.