Suburban voters, union members present a study in shifting political trends in Wisconsin

This year, union leaders are optimistic they will help deliver the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, although public polling of union members remains mixed.

An aggregation of this year’s Marquette polling shows shows 55% of union members supporting Biden and 36% supporting Trump.

In 2016, 51% of union members supported Clinton and 29% supported Trump. A larger 19% said they’d vote for a third-party candidate or didn't know, much higher than 8% this year.

But union support for Democrats is way down from where it was in 2012, when former President Barack Obama garnered 66% of the union member vote, compared to 27% for Romney and 7% for others.

Terry Hayden, president of the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association, whose umbrella organization the United Association supports Biden, has a hunch that Biden will do better among union workers this year than Clinton did in 2016.

“I don’t want to diminish other candidates, but he has a plan for infrastructure, he supports working people,” Hayden said. “His background was a person who worked their way up. I think he understands the people that carry a lunchbox to work everyday, the people that take a shower after work instead of the ones that take a shower before work.”