Subeck to face Democratic challenger

“It seems like the Democratic Assembly Caucus was really going after you but it appears that the items that they brought, the staff determined they were not valid,” Spindell remarked to Slamka.

Slamka, who spoke at the panel’s virtual meeting Wednesday, responded that collecting signatures “was particularly challenging” given the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he sought to continue gathering them as much as possible.

“We didn’t stop, we just kept going, and that’s where we wound up,” he said.

Coelho did not attend the meeting. But he declined to comment further in an email to a reporter, writing: "Challengers have a high burden of proof and we stand by the challenge."

Slamka is the only challenger running against Subeck this cycle.

