Subeck to face Democratic challenger

State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, will be facing a primary challenge in her run for re-election this cycle after the Wisconsin Elections Commission agreed to allow ballot access for fellow Democrat Robert Slamka.
The commission’s decision came after Slamka’s nomination papers drew a challenge from Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee executive director Rick Coehlo. But staff, upon reviewing the candidate’s ballot materials, recommended he still be listed after they determined he had collected at least 200 valid signatures, the minimum needed to run for that office.
Slamka was one of six candidates whose nomination papers faced challenges, but only he and 1st Congressional District Democratic contender Josh Pade officially overcame those during the commission’s meeting Wednesday, while the others were barred from ballot access. A separate candidate challenge was withdrawn prior to the meeting.
That means the August primary will be the first time since 2016 that Subeck will face a Democratic opponent. Last cycle, she didn’t draw a primary or general election challenger.
Four years ago, she bested Democrat Jacob Wischmeier with 85% of the vote, and then won nearly 79% of the vote during the November election over independent Chris Fisher. Subeck was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 to succeed former state Rep. Brett Hulsey.
While she faced no general election opponent that year, she defeated fellow Madison Ald. Mark Clear 56%-43% to win the seat.
This time around, Slamka, who turned in 225 signatures by the June 1 deadline, faced challenges from Coehlo to nearly 80 of them for a variety of reasons, including that some came from individuals who had signed other candidates’ papers, some were improperly dated and more.
Commission staff, after reviewing those, threw out just seven signatures, leaving Slamka above the threshold needed to qualify for the ballot. Commissioners then voted unanimously, 6-0, to affirm Slamka’s candidacy.
Ahead of the vote, Republican commissioner Bob Spindell, the only member who commented on the complaint, touted the importance of securing more signatures than needed so as not to “give any opponents … the opportunity to challenge it.”
“It seems like the Democratic Assembly Caucus was really going after you but it appears that the items that they brought, the staff determined they were not valid,” Spindell remarked to Slamka.
Slamka, who spoke at the panel’s virtual meeting Wednesday, responded that collecting signatures “was particularly challenging” given the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he sought to continue gathering them as much as possible.
“We didn’t stop, we just kept going, and that’s where we wound up,” he said.
Coelho did not attend the meeting. But he declined to comment further in an email to a reporter, writing: "Challengers have a high burden of proof and we stand by the challenge."
Slamka is the only challenger running against Subeck this cycle.
