A new George Mason University study concludes that economic development subsidies, specifically Wisconsin's incentives for the controversial Foxconn project, could cause more economic harm than good.

The Mercatus Center's "Economics of a Targeted Economic Development Subsidy" study, which looks at the economic case for and against targeted economic development subsidies, focused on Wisconsin's pledge of $3.6 billion in incentives to Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group.

"The weight of economic theory suggests that these subsidies do not work and may even depress economic activity," according to the study. "We show that under realistic scenarios the subsidy may depress state economic activity by tens of billions of dollars over the next 15 years."

In 2017, Wisconsin promised nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives to Foxconn if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs over 15 years while building a 20-million-square-foot campus between Milwaukee and Chicago.

The largest portion of that deal represents about $2.85 billion in refundable payroll and capital expenditure tax credits. The study describes the credits as  an "outright cash subsidy," since the state already provides manufacturers with a corporate income tax exemption.

In addition to state subsidies, the project received $764 million in local site development subsidies — an amount that has since grown to $911 million — from Racine County and the village of Mount Pleasant.

Download PDF Read the study

Proponents of such incentives, as with those who have supported Foxconn, argue they are necessary to attract businesses and can spur additional development.

The report argues both claims are often found to be inaccurate or misstated.

"Using Wisconsin’s Foxconn subsidies as an example, we have shown that under most plausible scenarios, the taxes funding the subsidies will discourage more economic activity than will be encouraged by the subsidies themselves," according to the report. "In short, the net effect of targeted economic development subsidies is likely to be negative."

The Wisconsin plant will produce Foxconn’s next generation of liquid crystal display technology that will be used to make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices. President Donald Trump lauded the deal as transformational for the state and national economy.

While originally promised as a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

The company said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.

At the end of this year, Foxconn will provide Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. an update on its progress and how many jobs have been created to determine if it qualifies for state tax credits.

The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.

In addition to Foxconn's southeast Wisconsin manufacturing facility, the company has pledged to create "innovation centers" in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire and Racine.

However, by the end of October, there was little evidence to show that plans for the centers were moving forward.

The company also had intended to invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at UW-Madison to help fund a new building for the College of Engineering if the university raised the same amount.

Roughly a year later, the university said it had received $700,000, less than 1% of the original commitment.

Capitol secrets: 10 little-known facts about the Wisconsin State Capitol

The Wisconsin State Capitol building has been around for more than 100 years. But we bet you don't know everything there is to know about this remarkable edifice. Here's a look at some of the little-known and unusual aspects of the building that anchors Madison's Downtown.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments