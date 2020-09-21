Study: conservatives wary of clean energy mandates but warm to affordability, diversification

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A political consultant with a knack for getting inside the heads of Midwestern swing voters says conservatives are willing to embrace clean energy, but only if it’s presented the right way.

Conservatives are skeptical of big government and big business, not environmentally motivated, extraordinarily price sensitive and don’t want to see any sources of energy taken off the table, said Rich Thau, who interviewed moderate to conservative voters in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan about their views on energy.

But they support diversification and are receptive to clean energy if they see it as affordable, Thau said.

“For people on the left, this is a cause. For people on the right, this is not a cause,” Thau said. “As long as they can afford it, it’s OK … They are about ‘and’ as opposed to ‘or.’”

