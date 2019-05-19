Stuck in detention: For immigrants without lawyers, justice is hard to find

Natalie Yahr is the Maraniss Scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication and will intern at the Cap Times this summer. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s collaborations with journalism students are funded in part by the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment at UW-Madison. The nonprofit Center(www.WisconsinWatch.org) also collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television, and other news media. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by the Center do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.