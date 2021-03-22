Strike’s off: Madison’s Meriter hospital nurses ratify union contract

Casali said “nurses are our lifeblood.”

“The past few weeks have been extremely stressful for everyone at Meriter and many in the community,” Casali said. “We are committed to moving forward under the contract, as one strong Meriter team, to do what we do best: provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and community.”

The new contract expands paid time off with Meriter currently providing up to seven weeks per year for longtime nurses and increases extra shift and base pay. According to Meriter, the current hourly wage averages $47 per hour. SEIU said in the statement that the new contract also gives them greater voice in decision making.

As a part of ratifying the new contract, SEIU agreed to withdraw workforce allegations submitted to the National Labor Relations Board March 19.

“Meriter continues to believe these vague allegations were untrue and without merit,” according to the hospital’s statement.