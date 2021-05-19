‘Streatery’ sites can include musical performances

With approval from the City Council Tuesday, Madison businesses participating in the Streatery program now can include amplified music and performances in their sidewalk cafes.
The city’s Streatery initiative grew out of a need to support restaurants and taverns that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic crisis by allowing for expanded outdoor dining options.
Now, it will support local artists who face limited options for performing during the pandemic.
“Streatery Program participants have expressed a desire to have limited outdoor amplified music in their Streatery areas to enhance the Streatery experience and further assist with the COVID-19 recovery process, including for local musicians who have been unable to perform indoors for most of the pandemic,” the resolution states.
Under the adopted resolution that incorporated recommendations from the Madison Arts Commission, amplified music can be played until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 8 p.m. on Thursday. It also allows concert halls to participate in the Streatery Program, which extends through April 2022.
Ald. Brian Benford, District 6, raised concerns over how neighborhoods may be affected by the live music.
“There's that duality of wanting to support businesses and certainly understand the need to give them every opportunity to succeed, but music right in people’s backyards is somewhat problematic,” Benford said.
Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski recognized that these conflicts exist and stressed a balance between supporting the city’s “creative economy” with nearby residents. Also, he said the changes for this summer may not be what is maintained over the long term.
“We’re certainly aware there could be some conflict and hopefully we can find ways to work through that this summer and then use that information to guide us as we work toward Streatery expansion in future years,” Mikolajewski said.
