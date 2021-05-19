‘Streatery’ sites can include musical performances

Ald. Brian Benford, District 6, raised concerns over how neighborhoods may be affected by the live music.

“There's that duality of wanting to support businesses and certainly understand the need to give them every opportunity to succeed, but music right in people’s backyards is somewhat problematic,” Benford said.

Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski recognized that these conflicts exist and stressed a balance between supporting the city’s “creative economy” with nearby residents. Also, he said the changes for this summer may not be what is maintained over the long term.

“We’re certainly aware there could be some conflict and hopefully we can find ways to work through that this summer and then use that information to guide us as we work toward Streatery expansion in future years,” Mikolajewski said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.