Stoughton water meets lead guidelines after elevated readings in 2019

After some of Stoughton's water tested positive for elevated levels of lead in 2019, the city replaced all its lead service lines in 2021 and testing this past October showed no elevated readings in any of the city's samples, the city's water provider said Wednesday.

Samples from six of the 30 homes Stoughton Utilities tested in 2019 showed levels higher than 15 parts per billion, exceeding federal safety standards, the utility said in a press release. All of the homes sampled had lead service lines. Samples were collected from inside the homes at a faucet that provides drinking water.

Ninety-five percent of the October samples, however, detected less than five parts per billion, the utility said, and all of the samples were below the 15-parts-per-billion threshold.

While the lead service lines are gone, some internal residential plumbing may still contain lead. It is not a naturally occurring groundwater contaminant and does not appear in the city's wells or water towers, the utility said.

Because of the 2019 results, Stoughton Utilities is required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to alert news organizations to testing results every six months.

