Storybook Ballet owner helps youngsters discover the beauty of classical dance

How can ballet, or dancing more generally, help a child’s development?

I think there’s so many benefits of studying ballet for children. The non-physical benefits, I would say, would be focus, listening skills, discipline, etiquette, body awareness, special awareness, musicality, and then the physical aspects, of course, learning about our bodies, building strength, building coordination, flexibility, and then with all of that is teaching children about the beauty of ballet, the history of ballet, the traditions of ballet.

What benefit is there to starting ballet so young?

We definitely say that not all 3s are at a place to begin ballet class, but we start working on the fundamentals right away, but in a very creative environment. It’s fostering their love of movement, which is very inherent in children. Children love to move, so we take that and we try to foster that and to teach them about ballet, and to learn how to move their bodies, and we start to build in the classical ballet foundation. As they get a little bit older, we’re working in more of the classical ballet. When they’re 3, you’re also working just a lot on motor skills and listening skills.

What other aspects of your ballet teaching philosophy would you like to describe?