Still undecided about who to vote for? Maybe this will help

We know. If you're like most voters, you made up your mind long ago about who you were voting for in Wisconsin's major political races.

But if you're among that most rare of species — the undecided voter, still wondering where the candidates stand on the issues — we're here to help.

We looked at the top five issues Wisconsin residents told the Marquette Law School poll in October they are most concerned about — inflation, schools, gun violence, abortion and crime — and went back to the candidates to see where they stand.

Here are summaries of their positions.

Inflation/Economy

Governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending a portion of the state's projected surplus, which could surpass $5 billion by next summer, on a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. Under the proposal, individual filers would see a roughly $221 annual reduction in their income taxes, while the median-income family of four would see a $375 annual tax cut. He's also called for a boost to shared revenue, which the state pays counties and municipalities to help fund services. Evers has proposed a 12% increase to shared revenue if elected to a second term.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has vowed to implement "massive tax reform" by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses, but did not provide specifics. He's also suggested the possibility of a flat income tax, possibly as low as 5%.

U.S. Senate

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has called for cutting taxes for middle-class Americans and having the wealthy pay more taxes. The Democratic U.S. Senate nominee supports lowering prescription drug costs and increasing manufacturing and the federal minimum wage in the United States.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has made inflation one of the chief issues of his campaign, opposing large spending packages and putting much of the blame for rising costs on federal spending, President Joe Biden and Democrats. The Oshkosh Republican has also called for increasing oil production in the United States to lower gas prices.

Public schools

Governor

Evers, a former educator and state superintendent, has long called for increased state funding of education and earlier this year unveiled plans to spend nearly $2 billion more on public schools in the state's 2023-25 biennial budget, with a focus on areas like literacy, staffing and mental health services.

The governor's plan would also increase school district revenue limits and per-pupil aid. In addition, Evers said his proposal to direct about $800 million in new state aid to schools would ensure that per-pupil aid increases do not raise property taxes.

Michels said in a recent debate he would "spend more money on education than any governor in the history of this state," but has not provided specifics.

Michels has proposed expanding school choice options to all Wisconsinites and has said he would sign the "Parental Bill of Rights" if elected governor. The proposed bill, which was vetoed by Evers last session, would let parents sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school, review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school and access any education-related information regarding the child, among other measures.

Gun violence

Governor

Evers has repeatedly pushed for increased gun safety measures in the state, including universal background checks and red flag laws that would allow judges to take guns away from people deemed a danger to others or themselves. Polling has found such measures are largely supported by Wisconsin residents, but they have been largely rejected by the GOP-led Legislature.

Michels has opposed red flag laws, saying such laws "won’t happen here in Wisconsin" if he is elected governor.

“With the millions of guns in Wisconsin, we need to make sure that the responsible gun owners are not going to be subject to having their guns taken away without due process,” he said at his October debate with Evers.

U.S. Senate

Barnes supports universal background checks on gun purchases. He has also expressed support for banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Recalling that some of his friends lost their lives to guns, Barnes has campaigned on curbing gun violence.

Johnson typically opposes gun safety proposals — including a bipartisan one this summer — though he has called for police to enforce the existing laws around guns. This summer, he unsuccessfully sought to codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety, which includes recommendations for making schools safer with information on bullying, emergency planning, mental health and other topics.

Attorney General

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has blamed recent jumps in violent crime on the isolation and social strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democrat has repeatedly called for gun safety measures, including ending loopholes that allow private gun buyers to avoid background checks and red flag laws which would allow a court to seize firearms from someone considered to be dangerous.

Fond du Lac County district attorney Eric Toney's signature anti-gun violence policy would be to give the Department of Justice original jurisdiction over violent crime in Milwaukee. The change would require approval by the state Legislature. Toney has said the plan would allow the Department of Justice to give more litigation support to prosecutors in the state's biggest city. On gun laws, Toney has said he would support expanding gun rights for nonviolent felons.

Abortion

Governor

Evers has made reproductive health a major campaign talking point and has called for codifying Roe v. Wade. The Democratic governor has said he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape or incest if it meant keeping Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban in place.

After saying earlier this year that "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position," Michels last month shifted his position on abortion, saying he would sign a bill that provided exceptions if the state's more than 170-year-old abortion is upheld.

Michels said earlier this month he "will never arrest a doctor" for performing an abortion, a statement that runs counter to the state's abortion ban, which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure is necessary to protect the mother's life. Michels' campaign later walked back his comments, noting that district attorneys are responsible for enforcing laws, not the governor.

U.S. Senate

Barnes has long called for passing a law granting abortion rights, saying he would abolish the filibuster to do it if need be. More recently, he signaled to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram that he opposes putting a time limit on when women could receive abortions.

Johnson has called for states to determine abortion laws but has supported several federal bills limiting abortion access, including one that banned the procedure in all instances. He recently called for a statewide referendum asking voters what limits they want to put on abortion, though he hasn't said how he would answer the question.

Attorney General

After the repeal of Roe v. Wade, Kaul sued top Republican lawmakers in Dane County court to void the state's abortion ban. He's since withdrawn the lawsuit and has sued District Attorneys in counties where the abortion providers used to operate before the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Kaul argues that the 1849 law conflicts with other state abortion laws and is unenforceable.

Toney has been critical of Kaul's lawsuit to stop the abortion ban and compared the argument that there's conflict in state abortion law to battery statutes that technically conflict with one other. The Fond du Lac District Attorney, who has publicly described himself as "pro-life," has vowed to enforce the 1849 ban as a matter of enforcing state law. He has said he would enforce any law passed by the state Legislature that includes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape and incest.

Crime

Governor

Evers has called for increased state aid, known as shared revenue, to local governments to boost local services like police and fire. And he recently announced plans to direct $3.5 million in federal funds to the Wisconsin State Patrol and campus police departments, with the majority going to overtime costs for state troopers.

Crime has been a major talking point for Michels, with the business owner last month demanding Evers suspend all prison releases — a move that is outside the governor's power. The governor appoints the chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, but the agency operates independently and some paroles are mandated by law. The commission is also required to parole felons who have completed certain release programs.

Michels has said increased crime is a result of the defund police movement and pledges to "back the blue." He's also called for hiring more cops, creating mandatory minimum penalties for felons possessing guns and building a new prison in Green Bay.

U.S. Senate

Barnes has said investments in education and making child care more affordable would help reduce crime. He said he would support measures to fund law enforcement and hold "bad actors accountable." In the years before announcing his U.S. Senate bid, he was sympathetic to reducing police funding and reallocating some of their funds to social services. After mounting his campaign, he has said he doesn't favor cutting police budgets.

Johnson has blamed Democrats for rising crime and has called for increasing funding for law enforcement. He has also said renewed faith and stronger families would help reduce crime. Democrats have zeroed in on Johnson's opposition to packages that included provisions that spent more on law enforcement — a move the senator defends by saying he didn't want approve large-scale funding, even if a portion of it went to what he viewed as a good use.

Attorney General

Kaul supports reforming Wisconsin's bail laws to allow courts to take into account a defendant's likelihood to be violent in the future or a flight risk when setting bail. In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board earlier this week, the attorney general said he doesn't support eliminating cash bail.

On the campaign trail, Kaul has touted his $115 million "Safer Wisconsin Plan." The spending package, among other things, calls for $20 million in community policing grants, $12 million for law enforcement recruitment and training, $10 million for re-entry programs and $10 million for crime victim services. Kaul regularly bemoans the state Legislature for not taking up his signature public safety platform.