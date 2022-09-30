Still no Madison police monitor, more than a month after finalists interviewed

More than a month after Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board signaled it was set to hire the city's first independent police monitor, the position remains unfilled and city officials are saying little about why.

It's not the first hiccup in the process — now 14 months old and counting — for filling the position long sought by local racial-justice activists.

The Oversight Board last met on Sept. 22, when according to its agenda it held a closed session to consider the "employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility."

On Sept. 8, the board's executive subcommittee met to discuss, among other things, "next steps with hiring independent police monitor" and an "independent police monitor orientation plan." That followed an Aug. 25 meeting during which the four finalists were to be interviewed behind closed doors and an Aug. 18 public forum in which they also took questions.

Board chair Keetra Burnette said on Aug. 18 that the hope was the board would vote on the hire in closed session on Aug. 25, and according to one of the finalists who was passed over for the job and city attorney Mike Haas, someone has been selected.

Joel Winnig, a longtime Madison attorney and one of the finalists, said he was told by the city's Human Resources Department on or about Aug. 30 that he wasn't selected but that the board had made its choice pending a background check of the candidate and contract negotiations.

Haas on Sept. 22 similarly said "the appointment was made contingent on completion of a background check and contract negotiations" and that during the closed session that night, the board was "getting a status report on the hiring."

City HR Director Harper Donahue, Burnette and board vice chair Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores did not immediately respond Friday to an email requesting comment on the status of the hiring.

Haas said "the only news I can share is that the board’s goal is to have an announcement by the next (City) Council meeting on Oct. 11."

In addition to Winnig, the finalists for the job were:

Robert Copley, an attorney and legal adviser on public records with the city of Milwaukee.

Rodney Saunders Jr., who oversees diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the state Department of Transportation.

John Tate II, a Racine alderman and the former head of the state's parole board.

Failed search

The board's first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October 2021 but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the remaining finalist, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago. The oversight board also voted in closed session to rescind the job offer.

A few weeks before that, Eric A. Hill, a white applicant with past military experience who was not named a finalist, filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop, who is Black, also has military experience.

Hill's federal complaint, alleging bias because of his military experience, was dismissed in April. Hill has appealed. His state complaint alleged he was discriminated against based on his sex and race and remains open, deputy city attorney Patricia Lauten said in August. She was not available Friday.

The oversight board voted later in January 2022 to retain a recruitment firm to help it find qualified candidates, but by April, no one had applied to take the work.

This past spring, the board posted the job again and decided to ask all the candidates who had applied for the job last year to apply again.

Years of work

Creation of the board and the monitor position in September 2020 were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of Madison police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that made 146 recommendations — including that the city should hire a monitor — but deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

The position pays between $104,672 and $141,308.