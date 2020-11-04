Still counting: Presidential election remains uncalled in Wisconsin

In another tight presidential race that harkens back to past nail-biters in this key battleground state, the race for Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes had yet to be called Wednesday morning after elections officials worked through the early morning to process a flood of absentee ballots.
While unofficial results are available in many communities, the Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in the presidential contest as election watchers await a more complete count in some parts of the state.
But as of 6:30 a.m., Joe Biden narrowly led President Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point statewide, according to an AP tally. Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.
The former vice president didn't overtake Trump in Wisconsin until after the city of Milwaukee, which uses a central count system to process absentee ballots, reported its tally early Wednesday.
Nationally, Trump and Biden have each picked up their share of victories, though neither have yet hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win as of early Wednesday. As in Wisconsin, the outcome hasn't yet been called by AP as results remain outstanding in a few other key battleground states.
In Wisconsin, like Pennsylvania (another potential tipping point state), officials couldn't begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day, making them two of four states in the country that weren't able to begin that work in advance, according to a New York Times roundup, contributing the wait for results here.
Support Local Journalism
Heading into this week, local clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission anticipated given the state law and the more than 2 million absentee ballots cast in this election, statewide results wouldn't be known on Tuesday. By the early hours of Wednesday morning, some of the state's most populous counties, including Dane and Milwaukee, had posted their complete unofficial results.
The tallies there showed Biden built on 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's support. In Dane, one of the few places where Clinton improved on former President Barack Obama's 2012 win, Biden lead by 53 percentage points, carrying the liberal stronghold by more than 180,000 votes compared to some 146,000 in 2016.
Meanwhile in Milwaukee, which completed its count just after 4 a.m., Biden's margin was 40 percentage points, and he netted nearly 30,000 more votes there than Clinton won in 2016. Biden's ability to win the state relies in part on a stronger performance in the county.
But a couple of hours later, all eyes were on Green Bay, another city that processes its absentee ballots at a central location rather than at the polls, delaying the posting of those results. Though Brown County went for Trump 53% to 46%, the figures, which weren't shared until around 6 a.m, padded Biden's slight statewide lead.
That margin was boosted even further after Biden secured 9,500 absentee ballot votes from Kenosha, giving him a lead of nearly 21,000 votes as of 6:30 a.m. Trump held a rally in Kenosha on Monday, one of his five visits to the state in the week leading up to the election.
Biden, meanwhile, had returned to the state Friday with a trip to Milwaukee.
Four years ago, Trump won Wisconsin by benefitting from a strong showing among rural white voters and low Democratic turnout in urban areas. This time, the president largely met or surpassed those in smaller communities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.