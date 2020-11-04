Still counting: Presidential election remains uncalled in Wisconsin

In another tight presidential race that harkens back to past nail-biters in this key battleground state, the race for Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes had yet to be called Wednesday morning after elections officials worked through the early morning to process a flood of absentee ballots.

While unofficial results are available in many communities, the Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in the presidential contest as election watchers await a more complete count in some parts of the state.

But as of 6:30 a.m., Joe Biden narrowly led President Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point statewide, according to an AP tally. Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

The former vice president didn't overtake Trump in Wisconsin until after the city of Milwaukee, which uses a central count system to process absentee ballots, reported its tally early Wednesday.

Nationally, Trump and Biden have each picked up their share of victories, though neither have yet hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win as of early Wednesday. As in Wisconsin, the outcome hasn't yet been called by AP as results remain outstanding in a few other key battleground states.