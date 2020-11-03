Stepping up: First-time poll workers help prevent absentee ballot backup in Madison

At the Montrose town hall, 11 of the 15 poll workers were new, said clerk Ann Sayles, who took office just last year.

Sayles said the town had a great crew of veteran poll workers, including one woman with more than 50 years experience, but most didn’t want to risk getting sick.

“COVID just took them out,” Sayles said.

Sayles said most of the new workers are much younger, including some high school students.

“The community has stepped up,” she said.

Aly Orvis, a 20-year-old UW-Madison student who was a first-time poll worker on campus, said she heard there was a shortage of poll workers and decided to step up to help so older people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 didn’t have to.

“In the past I’ve noticed a lot of the poll workers have been older, and I’m assuming they're at higher risk," Orvis said. "I thought it would be good for the people who are younger and have less of a chance to have the serious effects of COVID to be working and be in contact with everyone."

UW-Madison students Rachel Reyes, 21, and Huong Nguyen, 19, also signed up to be poll workers on campus for the first time. Nguyen said she felt it was her "civic duty."