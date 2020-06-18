Steering committee formed, neighborhood meeting set for West Washington project

Ald. Michael Verveer, whose district includes the project, has scheduled a neighborhood meeting about the development for Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and people can register at tinyurl.com/500virtual.

New designs for Hub II

Brand new renderings of the proposed Hub II, a student housing development located at 126 Langdon St., have been submitted to city staff, but may do little to sway public opinion lined up against the embattled project.

The new design submitted by Core Spaces, the development team proposing Hub II, shows changes to the facade of the building as well as a taller, more circular design than what was first proposed.

The Urban Design Commission has denied Core Spaces’ request for excess building height — to go above seven-and-a-half stories — and, late last month, the Plan Commission referred the item back to UDC with a request that UDC give Core Spaces feedback on making the massing and rhythm of the building more compatible with the older buildings in the area.