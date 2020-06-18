Steering committee formed, neighborhood meeting set for West Washington project

A neighborhood steering committee has been formed and a neighborhood meeting scheduled concerning a proposal for a large West Washington Avenue development.
The proposal, from Keller Development, includes the demolition of nine existing residential buildings, from 504 to 516 W. Washington Ave., as well as 8, 10, and 14 N. Bassett St., in order to construct a six-story apartment building.
The building would include 103 apartments and 98 underground parking stalls, as well as 1,500 square feet of commercial space.
The project is in the early stages of being proposed and the steering committee, which includes ten downtown residents, has met once formally to discuss the project.
Tim Kamps, chair of the group, said he has seen presentations from the development team and the initial meeting was positive.
“I would say the project has been fairly well-received so far,” Kamps said. “The project fully meets the updated setbacks and stepbacks as detailed in the Mifflandia Plan, which we worked hard to achieve throughout the special area planning process. There are a few concerns around traffic and entry/exit points at street level, but the process is continuing to play out on those. By and large feedback on the building itself has been pretty positive.”
Ald. Michael Verveer, whose district includes the project, has scheduled a neighborhood meeting about the development for Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and people can register at tinyurl.com/500virtual.
New designs for Hub II
Brand new renderings of the proposed Hub II, a student housing development located at 126 Langdon St., have been submitted to city staff, but may do little to sway public opinion lined up against the embattled project.
The new design submitted by Core Spaces, the development team proposing Hub II, shows changes to the facade of the building as well as a taller, more circular design than what was first proposed.
The Urban Design Commission has denied Core Spaces’ request for excess building height — to go above seven-and-a-half stories — and, late last month, the Plan Commission referred the item back to UDC with a request that UDC give Core Spaces feedback on making the massing and rhythm of the building more compatible with the older buildings in the area.
The Plan Commission’s review of Hub II came amid public controversy regarding allegations that Core Spaces was seeking to offer incentives to fraternity and sorority members who live near the proposed project as well as a continuation of concerns from a steering committee that has vocally opposed the project for months.
The new design has done nothing to change the mind of some, including Bob Klebba, who has been working closely with neighbors and the development team throughout the process.
“The new design is window dressing, literally,” Klebba said. “I do like the new design, but they’ve not done anything to address the massing of the building which has been a concern since October. The massing of the building overwhelms any facade detail the developer might propose.”
