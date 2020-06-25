Steep spike in county COVID-19 cases driven by young adults

Contact tracers have connected 35 of the cases to “clusters.” Health officials expect that number to increase as more people are interviewed. Heinrich said the increase is likely not due to any one factor, “but in our contact tracing interviews it is evident that people are socializing more.”

Of the 279 cases, 167, or 60%, are from Madison, with the rest from other Dane County municipalities.

A turning point

So far, the spike has not resulted in an increase in hospital admissions, but health officials say that data tends to lag behind case increases.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the spike a “turning point.”

“It’s here, it’s spreading, it’s affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home,” he said in a statement. “If we don’t wear masks, if we gather in groups, if we go out in public excessively, we are at risk of amplifying this dangerous virus.”