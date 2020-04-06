Statewide election back on after Wisconsin, U.S. supreme courts take action

If the virus' growth isn't contained in time, it could easily overwhelm hospitals and other health care facilities. In Wisconsin, around one in four people with confirmed COVID-19 infections have been hospitalized.

More than 15 other states have delayed spring elections due to the COVID-19 threat, but supporters of holding Wisconsin's election say it's different because it features important state and local races, some of which could become vacant with a delay, while other states featured largely primaries for fall general elections.

Evers said his order to delay the election was based on advice from the Department of Health Services. He added that, while health officials in some states have altered election rules due to the pandemic, he felt it was important that he take the charge in Wisconsin.

“In-person voting would, without question accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. “And increases in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”

Safety assured