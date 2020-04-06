Statewide election back on after Wisconsin Supreme Court, U.S. Supreme Court take action

Evers said his order to delay the election was based on advice from the Department of Health Services. He added that, while health officials in some states have altered election rules due to the pandemic, he felt it was important that he take the charge in Wisconsin.

“In-person voting would, without question accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. “And increases in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”

In a court filing, the attorney for the Republican-controlled Legislature said Evers doesn't have the constitutional authority to change the election date, and said state elections officials have taken measures to ensure the election is safe and effective. Those include hosting several webinars for municipal clerks and poll workers and guidance for clerks to set up stations for voters to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after entering and leaving the polling place, as well as wiping down tables, door handles and pens with sanitizer regularly and enforcing a 6-foot distance between voters, observers and poll workers.