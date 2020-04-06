Statewide election back on after Wisconsin Supreme Court, U.S. Supreme Court take action

Wisconsin's statewide election is still on after the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' executive order postponing Tuesday's election and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that voters' absentee ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
The order from the Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps in place the governor's call for a special session of the Legislature to take up the issue of the election date, although Republicans are not expected to take any significant action. Four of the court's conservative-backed justices joined together to strike down Evers' action, and the two liberal-backed justices dissented. Conservative-backed Justice Daniel Kelly, who is seeking election on April 7, did not participate.
Evers on Monday postponed Tuesday’s statewide election until June 9 after Republicans who control the Legislature declined to take any action to eliminate in-person voting amid the COVID-19 crisis. In a Monday call with reporters, Evers described the order as his last attempt to halt in-person voting Tuesday.
“This is it," Evers said. “This will be the last avenue that we’re taking … there’s not a Plan B, there’s not a Plan C. We’re moving ahead with this. We believe the Supreme Court will support us in this.”
However, less than a week before issuing the order, Evers said on Twitter that he didn't have the authority to change the date of the election on his own.
"If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can't without violating state law," Evers wrote.
The governor’s 11th-hour decision via executive order would have also allowed local officeholders to remain in their posts until successors have been elected.
Immediately after Evers issued the order, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, challenged the directive in Wisconsin State Supreme Court and called on municipal clerks to proceed with the Tuesday election.
“We agree with the state Supreme Court’s ruling that affirms the separation of powers spelled out in our Constitution," Fitzgerald and Vos said in a joint statement following the ruling. "The state’s highest court has spoken: the governor can’t unilaterally move the date of the election."
Republicans rejected Evers' call to move the election via the legislative process, which would have included input from lawmakers and the governor.
Evers made the call late last week for the Assembly and Senate to meet in special session to eliminate in-person voting following outcry from public health officials, local poll workers, mayors and others over the risk a physical election poses to spreading the coronavirus that has caused at least 77 deaths in Wisconsin as of Monday.
On Monday, his chief legal counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen, argued the governor has broad executive and emergency powers, and that the facts on the ground have changed in Wisconsin since Evers' said he wasn't able to change the election date.
"This is an unprecedented situation in our state's history, and thus this is not even really a choice, but a need in order to protect personal security to not allow in-person voting tomorrow,” Nilsestuen said.
The decision by Republican leaders to continue with the statewide election comes as the U.S. Surgeon General warned this week would be "the hardest and saddest week of most Americans' lives." As the number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths climbs in Wisconsin, health officials have warned that minimizing the number of COVID-19 infections over the next two weeks is crucial to curbing the growth of the virus. One of the only known ways to do that is to maintain proper social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others.
If the virus' growth isn't contained in time, it could easily overwhelm hospitals and other health care facilities. In Wisconsin, around one in four people with confirmed COVID-19 infections have been hospitalized.
Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly immediately rebuked Evers' order.
“The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Fizgerald and Vos said in the joint statement. “The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either."
Evers said his order to delay the election was based on advice from the Department of Health Services. He added that, while health officials in some states have altered election rules due to the pandemic, he felt it was important that he take the charge in Wisconsin.
“In-person voting would, without question accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. “And increases in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”
In a court filing, the attorney for the Republican-controlled Legislature said Evers doesn't have the constitutional authority to change the election date, and said state elections officials have taken measures to ensure the election is safe and effective. Those include hosting several webinars for municipal clerks and poll workers and guidance for clerks to set up stations for voters to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after entering and leaving the polling place, as well as wiping down tables, door handles and pens with sanitizer regularly and enforcing a 6-foot distance between voters, observers and poll workers.
In a brief supporting Evers' executive order, his attorneys said despite the proactive measures taken by clerks, Tuesday's in-person election is still not safe for voters because it is near certain that some people will be infected with COVID-19 when they come to the polls and will cause the virus to spread more rapidly. They said Wisconsin law permits the governor in such extraordinary circumstances to postpone the election in order to maintain the safety of Wisconsinites, one of the responsibilities afforded to him by law in an emergency.
In less than a minute Monday, the chief clerk of the Assembly convened and adjourned until Wednesday a special session Evers called last week to address the election. No lawmakers were present for the session. The Senate made a similar move earlier in the day. Evers' order on Monday again directed the Legislature to meet in special session to formally change the new election date, although the election would remain suspended with or without legislative action. The Supreme Court allowed Evers' new special session call to stand.
In late March, Evers, Fitzgerald and Vos agreed with plans to move forward with the election, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races.
However, on Friday, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to convene to take up emergency legislation to eliminate in-person voting and extend the deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots. The proposal also called for mailing an absentee ballot to every remaining voter in the state who has not requested one.
In a Saturday statement, Evers accused GOP leaders of "playing politics with public safety" by ignoring the proposal.
"It’s wrong," Evers said in the statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state."
Representatives with the offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.
Wisconsin election officials have been under immense pressure to keep up with preparations for the election and to mail out a record number of absentee ballots as officials have promoted such voting to protect voter and poll worker safety.
Following the governor's order and Republicans' vow to petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told local elections officials to press ahead with preparations as if the election were occurring tomorrow.
"We must continue making preparation in earnest tomorrow," Wolfe wrote. "If the election is moved to the 9th we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who opposes holding the in-person election April 7, praised Evers' order, and said it's the only way to hold a safe, full and fair election. She said Madison's surge in absentee voting has likely caused delays in some voters receiving their absentee ballots.
Evers said he also is evaluating whether or not to move the May 12 special election for Wisconsin’s northern 7th Congressional District.
