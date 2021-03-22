State veterans homes to receive $7.1 million from latest stimulus

Wisconsin's state-run veterans homes are set to receive a total $7.1 million from the latest $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.

While further details on how the funding can be used are still forthcoming, the Wisconsin Veterans Homes at King, Chippewa Falls and Union Grove will be able to use the $7 million in one time emergency funding to help improve treatment of veterans during the pandemic, including by enhancing cleaning services, purchasing additional personal protective equipment and temporarily expanding staffing levels.

In total, the latest $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provides $250 million in onetime emergency payments for state veterans homes across the country.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Carla Vigue said the department is still awaiting on additional guidance on how and when the money may be spent, but that they expect guidelines will be similar to previous stimulus packages. Those guidelines allowed the funding to be used for health care related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19. Funding was allocated based on the number of beds at each veterans home.