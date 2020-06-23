State unveils new site to connect Wisconsinites with health insurance options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state on Tuesday launched a new online portal to help connect Wisconsinites with health insurance options, which could provide assistance to anyone who has lost their employer-based benefits due to COVID-19-related layoffs.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said the site, WisCovered.com, was created to help people connect with health coverage experts and provide information on health insurance options like HealthCare.gov and BadgerCare Plus.

“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks can access quality, affordable healthcare in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “WisCovered.com is a new resource to connect folks with experts who can help find the right health insurance solution, whether that’s private insurance or BadgerCare Plus.”

The site is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and was created to work best on smartphones.