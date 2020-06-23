State unveils new site to connect Wisconsinites with health insurance options

The state on Tuesday launched a new online portal to help connect Wisconsinites with health insurance options, which could provide assistance to anyone who has lost their employer-based benefits due to COVID-19-related layoffs.
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said the site, WisCovered.com, was created to help people connect with health coverage experts and provide information on health insurance options like HealthCare.gov and BadgerCare Plus.
“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks can access quality, affordable healthcare in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “WisCovered.com is a new resource to connect folks with experts who can help find the right health insurance solution, whether that’s private insurance or BadgerCare Plus.”
The site is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and was created to work best on smartphones.
The new site's unveiling comes while the state continues to deal with hundreds of thousands of unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials say more than 650,000 unemployment applications have been filed with the state Department of Workforce Development since March 15 and some of those applicants may have lost their employer-based health insurance.
An individual who loses their health insurance could have 60 days to enroll in a new plan. Individuals have the option of keeping their employer-based insurance for 18 months by paying full premiums through the federal program COBRA, but officials say their could be other options.
“We know that finding the right health insurance options can seem like a navigating maze,” Commissioner Afable said. “If you want to better understand your health insurance options, WisCovered.com will help connect you to an expert. You can also use the site to connect to online resources and to get answers to common questions.”
Last week, DWD reported the state unemployment rate had dropped from 13.6% in April to 12.0% in May. The state’s labor participation rate last month was 66.6%, nearly 6 points higher than the national rate of 60.8%.
Jobs in retail, leisure and hospitality saw some of the biggest gains last month, although no industry has recovered to anywhere near the 2.8% unemployment rate of April and May last year.
