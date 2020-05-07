State unemployment fund could be depleted by October if jobless rate continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin's unemployment insurance fund could be depleted by October if the state's high rate of joblessness — caused by efforts to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 — continues at its current pace, a new analysis shows.

On Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development released three scenarios showing how long the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is experiencing an unprecedented 300,000-plus claims per week, could last until it is exhausted.

If the fund, which sat at more than $1.8 billion Wednesday, is depleted, the state can borrow from the federal government, similar to what had to be done during the Great Recession.

Under the current rate of claims, which is nearly 200% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession, the fund could be exhausted by Oct. 11.

The fund would last until Jan. 3, 2021 if payable claims drop to 170,000 per week and, if weekly payable claims were reduced to 85,000, the fund would be depleted by Sept. 19, 2021.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement the department is monitoring the fund and planning for all contingencies.