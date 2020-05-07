You are the owner of this article.
State unemployment fund could be depleted by October if jobless rate continues
Wisconsin's unemployment insurance fund could be depleted by October if the state's high rate of joblessness — caused by efforts to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 — continues at its current pace, a new analysis shows.

On Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development released three scenarios showing how long the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is experiencing an unprecedented 300,000-plus claims per week, could last until it is exhausted.

If the fund, which sat at more than $1.8 billion Wednesday, is depleted, the state can borrow from the federal government, similar to what had to be done during the Great Recession.

Under the current rate of claims, which is nearly 200% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession, the fund could be exhausted by Oct. 11.

The fund would last until Jan. 3, 2021 if payable claims drop to 170,000 per week and, if weekly payable claims were reduced to 85,000, the fund would be depleted by Sept. 19, 2021.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement the department is monitoring the fund and planning for all contingencies.

"At this time we do not anticipate running out of funds to pay benefits, but in the event that the Trust Fund does go negative, we will borrow funds from the federal government, as we did during the Great Recession, so much needed UI benefits continue to make it into the hands of working people and families," Frostman said in a statement.

The analysis is based on a few assumptions, including that all weekly benefits average $325 per claim. The department also notes that future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue could prolong the fund's viability.

"Due to the uncertain future impacts of COVID-19, it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience this high volume of claims and for how long this may occur," according to DWD.

Unemployment claims appear to have peaked at more than 24,000 a day at the end of March. In addition, Gov. Tony Evers has slowly been easing restrictions on his “safer at home” order, allowing more businesses to offer more services. All told, more than 500,000 people have filed unemployment claims since mid-March.

Evers plans to keep the order in place until May 26, although a GOP-led lawsuit currently in the Wisconsin Supreme Court aims to suspend the order.

In addition to the strain placed on the state unemployment fund, recently released tax data show an $870 million drop in state tax collections last month compared to April 2019.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found state tax collections from July 2019 through last month were $313 million lower than the same 10-month span in the last fiscal year.

The bureau reports that April’s reduction can be due in part to the extension deadlines for filing income and franchise taxes from April to July this year. But it also noted that “the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the state’s economy and tax collections.”

