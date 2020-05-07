State unemployment fund could be depleted by October, GOP adds pressure to reopen economy

A new analysis shows Wisconsin's unemployment insurance fund could be depleted by October if the state's high rate of joblessness — caused by efforts to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 — continues at its current pace.
While the Department of Workforce Development, which is experiencing an unprecedented 300,000-plus claims per week, can borrow from the federal government if the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is exhausted, the news adds to mounting pressure from Republican lawmakers calling for a regional reopening of the state's economy.
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers held three press conferences around the state to push for a regional approach to regulating business activity in the state, rather than the statewide regulation put in place by Gov. Tony Evers.
“A regional reopening strategy not only makes sense, it is what several states are doing, including Illinois,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. “You obviously shouldn’t treat Superior the same way you would treat Milwaukee.”
Republicans point to the disparity of positive cases across Wisconsin counties as a key factor to be considered.
Milwaukee County has experienced more than 3,400 cases, while other counties, including Langlade and Taylor had not reported a positive case as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health Services.
As of Thursday, the respiratory disease had killed 374 Wisconsinites and sickened more than 9,200, according to DHS.
Speaking with WTMJ on Thursday, Evers said he would prefer to maintain a statewide approach to the virus, but said he is open to considering some form of regional reopening.
“I never say never in this situation," Evers said. "There may be cases where we do it. I think we can do a lot of things re-opening that are statewide that impact all counties at the same time.”
In addition, a GOP-led lawsuit in the state Supreme Court could eliminate Evers' "safer at home" order entirely. The order currently is slated to remain until May 26.
Unemployment fund
Under the current rate of claims of about 300,000 a week, which is nearly 200% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession, the state unemployment fund would be exhausted by Oct. 11, according to DWD.
The fund,which sat at more than $1.8 billion Wednesday, would last until Jan. 3, 2021 if payable claims drop to 170,000 per week and, if weekly payable claims were reduced to 85,000, the fund would be depleted by Sept. 19, 2021.
DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement the department is monitoring the fund and planning for all contingencies.
"At this time we do not anticipate running out of funds to pay benefits, but in the event that the Trust Fund does go negative, we will borrow funds from the federal government, as we did during the Great Recession, so much needed UI benefits continue to make it into the hands of working people and families," Frostman said in a statement.
If the fund is depleted, the state can borrow from the federal government, similar to what had to be done during the Great Recession.
The analysis is based on a few assumptions, including that all weekly benefits average $325 per claim. The department also notes that future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue could prolong the fund's viability.
"Due to the uncertain future impacts of COVID-19, it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience this high volume of claims and for how long this may occur," according to DWD.
Unemployment claims appear to have peaked at more than 24,000 a day at the end of March. In addition, Gov. Tony Evers has slowly been easing restrictions on his “safer at home” order, allowing more businesses to offer more services. All told, more than 500,000 people have filed unemployment claims since mid-March.
Evers plans to keep the order in place until May 26, although a GOP-led lawsuit currently in the Wisconsin Supreme Court aims to suspend the order.
In addition to the strain placed on the state unemployment fund, recently released tax data show an $870 million drop in state tax collections last month compared to April 2019.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found state tax collections from July 2019 through last month were $313 million lower than the same 10-month span in the last fiscal year.
The bureau reports that April’s reduction can be due in part to the extension deadlines for filing income and franchise taxes from April to July this year. But it also noted that “the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the state’s economy and tax collections.”
Last week, Evers’ administration secretary, Joel Brennan, said all of the state’s executive agencies will need to make a 5% reduction in taxpayer-funded operating expenses by June 30 in an effort to begin to address anticipated shortfalls in state revenue brought on by an economic recession and the administration’s efforts to reduce transmission of COVID-19 by closing nonessential businesses.
Evers estimated the cut would result in a roughly $70 million savings for the state.
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.