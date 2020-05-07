State unemployment fund could be depleted by October, GOP adds pressure to reopen economy

"At this time we do not anticipate running out of funds to pay benefits, but in the event that the Trust Fund does go negative, we will borrow funds from the federal government, as we did during the Great Recession, so much needed UI benefits continue to make it into the hands of working people and families," Frostman said in a statement.

If the fund is depleted, the state can borrow from the federal government, similar to what had to be done during the Great Recession.

The analysis is based on a few assumptions, including that all weekly benefits average $325 per claim. The department also notes that future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue could prolong the fund's viability.

"Due to the uncertain future impacts of COVID-19, it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience this high volume of claims and for how long this may occur," according to DWD.

Unemployment claims appear to have peaked at more than 24,000 a day at the end of March. In addition, Gov. Tony Evers has slowly been easing restrictions on his “safer at home” order, allowing more businesses to offer more services. All told, more than 500,000 people have filed unemployment claims since mid-March.