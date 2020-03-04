State treasurer tries to breathe life into office with launch of task force on homeownership

More than a year into her term as state treasurer, Sarah Godlewski on Wednesday announced the launch of a task force on home ownership as she's embarked on a quest to bring her office — long a shadow of its former self — back to life.

The task force, made up predominantly of local treasurers, is scheduled to conclude its work by the end of the year and seeks to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and afford to stay in them by finding ways to prevent penalties, delinquencies and foreclosures.

The launch of Godlewski's task force also comes as she has worked to restore the state treasurer's office that lawmakers from both parties have said no longer serves a purpose. Wisconsin lawmakers have shifted most responsibilities away from the state treasurer and to other agencies since the mid-1990s.

Godlewski won election after leading a campaign to preserve the office during a 2018 referendum to eliminate it following decades of reducing the office's scope by both political parties. Republican legislators have expressed little appetite for expanding the role of the office, whose budget shrunk from $544,800 in fiscal years 2014 and 2015 to $113,500 in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, and have said the downsizing represents a win for small government.