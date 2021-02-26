State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind mulling U.S. Senate bids

The Democratic race in Wisconsin for U.S. Senate could soon get a bit more crowded, with both state treasurer Sarah Godlewski and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, each mulling a bid.

Godlewski was elected state treasurer in 2018 after leading an effort to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment to do away with that very office in April of that year.

From Eau Claire, she has a background as a businesswoman and financial expert.

In a statement, a spokesman confirmed that Godlewski is considering a bid for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who is up for re-election in 2022 but hasn't yet decided whether he'll run.

"Sarah is seriously considering a run for US Senate, and expects to make a final decision this spring," said a Godlewski spokesman. "If she runs, Sarah will be a formidable candidate to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Ron Johnson."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is apparently also considering a run for the seat, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running. A Kind spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment, but he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "no decisions have been made."