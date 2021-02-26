 Skip to main content
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Rep. Ron Kind mulling US Senate bids
ELECTION 2022 | US SENATE

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Rep. Ron Kind mulling US Senate bids

The Democratic race in Wisconsin for U.S. Senate could soon get a bit more crowded, with both state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind each mulling a bid.

Godlewski was elected state treasurer in 2018 after leading an effort to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment to do away with that very office in April of that year.

The Eau Claire native has a background as a businesswoman and financial expert.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed that Godlewski is considering a bid for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who is up for re-election in 2022 but hasn't yet decided whether he'll run.

"Sarah is seriously considering a run for U.S. Senate, and expects to make a final decision this spring," Godlewski spokesperson Phillip Walzak said. "If she runs, Sarah will be a formidable candidate to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Ron Johnson."

Meanwhile, Kind, of La Crosse, is apparently also considering a run for the seat, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running. A Kind spokesperson didn't respond to a request seeking comment, but he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "no decisions have been made."

Kind has represented the 3rd Congressional District, covering western Wisconsin, since 1997. He has previously considered bids for other office but has repeatedly opted to run for re-election to his House seat. He won his latest race with about 51% of the vote.

If Kind and Godlewski were to get into the race, they would face competition from Democratic competitors right out of the gate. Already, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats. 

Other Democrats considering running include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Godlewski

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Ron Kind

