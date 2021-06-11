State treasurer Sarah Godlewski launches statewide network to promote homeownership

Wisconsin State Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski last week announced the launch of a new statewide network that aims to promote homeownership.

The network, described as a coalition of existing state officials, local treasurers, nonprofit leaders, realtors, housing experts and legal advocates, is a result of a task force Godlewski launched in March 2020 to address homeownership in Wisconsin.

The new statewide network will be called Take Root Wisconsin, modeled after the Take Root Milwaukee program, a consortium created in 2009 of more than 40 community organizations, neighborhood groups, housing counseling agencies, realtors and lenders that work to assist people in buying, keeping or fixing a home.

The network's formation comes as the homeownership rate in Wisconsin has dropped by more than 7% since the mid-2000s, according to a task force report. That figure is worse for Wisconsin's communities of color, which face the third worst Black homeownership rate in the country at 23% compared to the national average of 44%. Wisconsin also has a lower homeownership rate than some of its neighbors, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan.