State treasurer Sarah Godlewski launches statewide network to promote homeownership

Wisconsin State Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski last week announced the launch of a new statewide network that aims to promote homeownership.
The network, described as a coalition of existing state officials, local treasurers, nonprofit leaders, realtors, housing experts and legal advocates, is a result of a task force Godlewski launched in March 2020 to address homeownership in Wisconsin.
The new statewide network will be called Take Root Wisconsin, modeled after the Take Root Milwaukee program, a consortium created in 2009 of more than 40 community organizations, neighborhood groups, housing counseling agencies, realtors and lenders that work to assist people in buying, keeping or fixing a home.
The network's formation comes as the homeownership rate in Wisconsin has dropped by more than 7% since the mid-2000s, according to a task force report. That figure is worse for Wisconsin's communities of color, which face the third worst Black homeownership rate in the country at 23% compared to the national average of 44%. Wisconsin also has a lower homeownership rate than some of its neighbors, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan.
Godlewski said Take Root Wisconsin will be implemented without use of taxpayer funds by the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, or WISCAP. The network is first aiming to help existing organizations that provide resources to current and future homeowners, such as local treasurers, housing agencies and mortgage lenders, communicate more effectively to assist people considering homeownership as well as those struggling to keep their homes.
The network, via the many participating organizations, also has a goal of identifying new housing assistance opportunities and connecting them with current and future homeowners.
The network, through the affiliated participating organizations, is meant to help people make down payments through grant funds, connect people with resources to weatherize their homes, provide cash assistance and financial counseling to repair bad credit and prevent foreclosure; and assist people with understanding property taxes.
It will also advocate for policy changes, identify and promote current financial products and services that support affordable housing and provide counseling.
Godlewski's homeownership task force is also planning to expand its foreclosure prevention fund.
"We recognized how hard it is to navigate trusted homeownership resources, but also understand them, because they’re often written in what I like to call legalize," Godlewski said. "We stepped up and provided a one stop shop of easy-to-understand information that empowers Wisconsinites with the knowledge and tools to protect them."
To facilitate the Take Root program, WISCAP plans to hire a program manager that will be responsible for the overall coordination among regional and local partner organizations. The position will be funded through grants, foundation support and membership dues.
