State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gives birth to first child

Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has given birth to her first child, which is reported to also mark the first time a Wisconsin constitutional officer has given birth while in office.

Godlewski, 38, made the announcement Friday with her husband Max Duckworth.

"The newest member of our family entered the world on Tue, Dec 10. He didn’t disappoint at 22 inches long and just short of 9 pounds," Godlewski said in a Friday tweet. "We are all doing well and in absolute love with our little cheese curd!"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Godlewski was elected in 2018, following an effort she lead to to preserve the office during last year's referendum to eliminate it.

In April, 62 percent of Wisconsin voters decided to maintain the office, following a years-long debate about the utility of an office viewed as ceremonial by many in state government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.