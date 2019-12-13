You are the owner of this article.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gives birth to first child
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gives birth to first child

Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has given birth to her first child, which is reported to also mark the first time a Wisconsin constitutional officer has given birth while in office.

Godlewski, 38, made the announcement Friday with her husband Max Duckworth.

"The newest member of our family entered the world on Tue, Dec 10. He didn’t disappoint at 22 inches long and just short of 9 pounds," Godlewski said in a Friday tweet. "We are all doing well and in absolute love with our little cheese curd!"

How Wisconsin's treasurer is rebuilding an office her predecessor campaigned to eliminate

Godlewski was elected in 2018, following an effort she lead to to preserve the office during last year's referendum to eliminate it.

In April, 62 percent of Wisconsin voters decided to maintain the office, following a years-long debate about the utility of an office viewed as ceremonial by many in state government.

