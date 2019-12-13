State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski becomes first, er... second to give birth in office

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced the birth of her first child Friday, while also declaring herself "the first Wisconsin constitutional officer to give birth while in office."
Unfortunately, she was 28 years too late to claim that title.
Former Treasurer Cate Zeuske gave birth in 1991 to her second child while serving in office. The Wisconsin State Journal noted at the time she was the first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.
Godlewski, 38, made her announcement Friday with her husband, Max Duckworth.
"The newest member of our family entered the world on Tue, Dec 10. He didn’t disappoint at 22 inches long and just short of 9 pounds," Godlewski said in a Friday tweet. "We are all doing well and in absolute love with our little cheese curd!"
Godlewski, a Democrat, was elected in 2018, after an effort she led to to preserve the office during last year's referendum to eliminate it.
In April, 62% of Wisconsin voters decided to maintain the office, following a years-long debate about the utility of an office that has been stripped of many responsibilities over the years.
Alerted to the error in her office's statement, Godlewski's spokeswoman Julie Benkoske said "the Treasurer is thrilled to be a new mom and to know others have served while raising a family."
Zeuske, a Republican and wife of former Assembly Speaker John Gard, was elected to one term as treasurer in 1990 and gave birth to son John Vincent in 1991. She gave birth to daughter Libby in 1987 while serving four terms in the Assembly.
Contacted Friday, she offered only seasonal good cheer when alerted to the factual misfire.
"Happy to hear Sarah has a new little one in her family and may God bless them with good health and Christmas joy," she said.