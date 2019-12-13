State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski becomes first, er... second to give birth in office

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced the birth of her first child Friday, while also declaring herself "the first Wisconsin constitutional officer to give birth while in office."

Unfortunately, she was 28 years too late to claim that title.

Former Treasurer Cate Zeuske gave birth in 1991 to her second child while serving in office. The Wisconsin State Journal noted at the time she was the first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.

Godlewski, 38, made her announcement Friday with her husband, Max Duckworth.

"The newest member of our family entered the world on Tue, Dec 10. He didn’t disappoint at 22 inches long and just short of 9 pounds," Godlewski said in a Friday tweet. "We are all doing well and in absolute love with our little cheese curd!"

Godlewski, a Democrat, was elected in 2018, after an effort she led to to preserve the office during last year's referendum to eliminate it.

In April, 62% of Wisconsin voters decided to maintain the office, following a years-long debate about the utility of an office that has been stripped of many responsibilities over the years.