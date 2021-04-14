State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate

Godlewski rose to prominence in 2018 after winning her campaign for state treasurer. Before that, she led the effort to save the office from a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated it entirely following decades of whittling down the office by both political parties.

The only constitutional duty remaining for the treasurer is serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which manages a $1.1 billion endowment that provided about $36 million to school libraries in 2018.

Despite very few powers being left to the state treasurer's office, Godlewski during her tenure has worked to increase both the influence and visibility of the office, efforts she is touting in her bid for U.S. Senate. For example, she has helped lead task forces on retirement security and student loan debt and has worked with local treasurers across the state.

Still, her office is still largely regarded as ceremonial.

Other Democrats running for Johnson's seat are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats. U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is also considering a run.