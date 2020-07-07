State to send more than 2 million cloth masks to Wisconsin schools, businesses

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that Wisconsin Emergency Management plans to ship more than 2 million cloth face masks to schools throughout the state.
Evers' announcement — which includes more than 4,200 infrared thermometers for K-12 public, charter, and private schools and more than 60,000 masks for local food processors and businesses — comes amid a growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Nearly 500 new positive cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the statewide total to more than 32,000 positive cases, but the state's death toll has held at 796 Wisconsinites since Friday.
“As our economy continues to reopen, we know businesses want to protect their customers and workers, and schools across our state are preparing to reopen safely for our kids, educators, and staff, so these efforts now are critically important to ensure they have the resources and supplies they need to keep folks safe." Evers said in a statement.
The cloth masks and thermometers were supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at no cost to the state.
Of the 60,000 masks to be distributed to businesses by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection; 22,500 will go to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association; 22,500 will go to small grocers through the Wisconsin Grocers Association; 8,000 masks will go to small food processors through the Midwest Food Products Association; 2,500 masks will be provided to cheese plants through the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association; 2,000 masks will be distributed to meat processors and; 2,000 masks will go to the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association for public-facing workers.
The announcement comes after a June survey of school administrators that found at least 398 public school districts, 23 charter schools and 617 private schools said they would like to receive supplies. More requests are expected, according to the statement.
“Risk mitigation and health factors will drive decisions regarding school operations this fall,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement. “This allocation of cloth masks and thermometers will greatly help Wisconsin schools as they plan appropriately for students to return to school.
Also on Tuesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced that, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, everyone age 5 and older will be required to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed building where other people could be present — except for a person's household or living unit.
The order applies to businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, public transportation and visits to someone else’s home. Some people with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt, as are certain activities, such as eating at a restaurant. But physical distancing of 6 feet is required for such activities.
List of businesses
A state Department of Health Services official said Tuesday the department had walked back potential plans to publicly list the names of businesses to see multiple positive cases of COVID-19, following a video conference last week with local health departments.
"We received feedback during that call (and throughout the week) about this proposal," DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email. "We took all of that input into account and decided that we have no immediate plans to post the information on the website."
However, Goodsitt said the department currently is processing outstanding records requests and "are making determinations regarding releasing records for specific facility investigations."
On Wednesday, a conservative media outlet quoting anonymous sources reported that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration was planning to post online the names of any business with at least two COVID-19 cases.
The report prompted the state’s largest business organizations — including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Wisconsin Grocers Association — to send letters to Evers’ office saying releasing such information would have severe impacts on businesses already struggling through the pandemic.
