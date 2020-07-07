State to send more than 2 million cloth masks to Wisconsin schools, businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that Wisconsin Emergency Management plans to ship more than 2 million cloth face masks to schools throughout the state.

Evers' announcement — which includes more than 4,200 infrared thermometers for K-12 public, charter, and private schools and more than 60,000 masks for local food processors and businesses — comes amid a growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Nearly 500 new positive cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the statewide total to more than 32,000 positive cases, but the state's death toll has held at 796 Wisconsinites since Friday.

“As our economy continues to reopen, we know businesses want to protect their customers and workers, and schools across our state are preparing to reopen safely for our kids, educators, and staff, so these efforts now are critically important to ensure they have the resources and supplies they need to keep folks safe." Evers said in a statement.

The cloth masks and thermometers were supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at no cost to the state.