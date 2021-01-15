State to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams next week, extend mask mandate

“It is the vaccine numbers that are holding us back,” State Department of Health Services deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Willems Van Dijk said in order to achieve the state's goal of 80% herd immunity by the end of June, the state needs to receive 1.4 million doses of vaccine per month. Currently, Wisconsin is getting 467,000 doses per month.

More than 213,000 people in the state had been vaccinated as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services. More than 518,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 5,300 have died.

Willems Van Dijk said the mobile teams will consist of between 12 and 15 people who will carry out registrations, give vaccinations and monitor recipients. It's expected that each team will have a capacity of about 70-140 vaccines per day, but that could ramp up.

The mobile program represents a collaboration between DHS and Wisconsin National Guard and will be led by local and tribal health departments. Guard members, along with pharmacy or nursing student volunteers through the University of Wisconsin System, will staff the mobile teams. UW System announced Friday it is expanding a $500 tuition credit for students who volunteer to administer vaccinations.

