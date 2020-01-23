State to collect $818 million more in revenue than projected

While Republican leaders this week said they'd like to see added revenue support tax cuts, Evers has said in the past has pushed to use increased tax dollars to pay down the state debt or invest in worker training and the the Wisconsin Technical Colleges System.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who is running for Congress, said Wednesday he would support a tax cut.

"I’m still pushing hard for a tax cut, I think, in lieu of other things you could spend those revenues on, I’d like to see something directed at property taxes," Fitzgerald said. "People are pretty upset with the bills that they just received in December so I think it really could gain some momentum as we move forward."

Fitzgerald said in a statement Thursday he will be working to get a tax cut proposal addressed before adjourning in March.