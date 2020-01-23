State to collect $818 million more in revenue than projected

Wisconsin is projected to take in about $818 million more in tax revenue, which provides state lawmakers, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The bureau reports the state is projected to reach June 30, 2021 with a general fund balance of about $620 million. That's nearly $452 million above the balance originally projected when the 2019-21 biennial budget was enacted.
With the added revenue, Republican leaders have said they'd like to explore possible tax cuts, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has traditionally been more interested in reducing the state deficit or investing in underfunded programs.
State law requires half the new revenue, or about $409 million, to be deposited into the state's Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. That would bring the fund to more than $1 billion by June 2021.
Co-chairs of the state's Joint Committee on Finance, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said in a joint statement the new revenues are thanks to a strong economy and careful budgeting.
"We didn't get here by accident," Darling and Nygren said in the statement. "With this new revenue, Republicans will continue to look for ways to protect taxpayers instead of growing government."
While Republican leaders this week said they'd like to see added revenue support tax cuts, Evers has said in the past has pushed to use increased tax dollars to pay down the state debt or invest in worker training and the the Wisconsin Technical Colleges System.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who is running for Congress, said Wednesday he would support a tax cut.
"I’m still pushing hard for a tax cut, I think, in lieu of other things you could spend those revenues on, I’d like to see something directed at property taxes," Fitzgerald said. "People are pretty upset with the bills that they just received in December so I think it really could gain some momentum as we move forward."
Fitzgerald said in a statement Thursday he will be working to get a tax cut proposal addressed before adjourning in March.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, earlier this week said tax cuts or paying down the deficit are good possibilities.
"We’re not being stingy, we’re trying to be smart and I would say, if it’s $1 million or $100 million, it really doesn’t change our modus operandi to say we’re only going to invest in the things that work," Vos said. "But of course there’s always taxes in Wisconsin that are higher than they should be.”
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, argued the funds should be used for "areas of urgent need," such as school-based mental health care initiatives called for by Evers following incidents last year at Oshkosh and Waukesha high schools. Hintz also suggested addressing years of funding cuts at the University of Wisconsin System.
“With this news comes opportunity," Hintz said in a statement. "Shortsighted decisions by Republicans during the state budget debate resulted in cuts that are worth reconsidering at this time."
State deficit
An analysis of financial statements released this week by nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows a more than one-third reduction in the state deficit last year, with the general fund resting at $773.5 million at the end of the 2019 fiscal year on June 30.
That marks the lowest deficit in at least 30 years, when adjusted for inflation, but the report notes Wisconsin's main fund still trails nearly every other state.
The report goes on to note that, while Wisconsin is in a better position now than in previous years, the state remains one of only three — along with Illinois and Kentucky — that still has a negative general fund balance and could be vulnerable in the event of an economic downturn.
"So far this year, state tax revenues have shown strong growth, which if sustained might help maintain the general fund balance," according to the report. "However, at some point growth in the economy and tax collections will falter. That could bring a return to growth in the deficit similar to 2001, when the recession that year caused the negative balance to grow after several years of improvements."
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report uses Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, which records financial commitments by the state as expenses. The state uses cash accounting, which only identifies expenses when the state pays the money.
"The negative balance matters because it represents spending the state has committed to and will have to pay for in the following year," according to the report. "If Wisconsin's economy and tax collections keep growing, the state can handle these unpaid bills. It a downturn, however, the negative balance adds to the state's short-term expenses."