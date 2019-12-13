State tells Foxconn it's not eligible for tax credits

"There’s no viable project, there’s nothing happening that’s remotely close to the contract and we have a company that seems to be setting itself up for an excuse to potentially back out of the entire project," Hintz said. "They appear to be disrespecting both our legal system and the transparency that comes along with taking taxpayer dollars."

Hughes in a statement said she has been pleased with Foxconn’s development so far, but added it’s expected the state’s contract with Foxconn will likely evolve over its 15-year duration.

"As Foxconn implements its strategic vision, WEDC has a process to work with them and evaluate the project to ensure it also meets the needs of Wisconsin’s taxpayers," Hughes said in the statement. "We are asking Foxconn to come to the table so we can fully understand their plans, how they are evolving, how we can assist them, and how we can do this together in a way that WEDC remains accountable and transparent to the people of Wisconsin who have invested in this project."

